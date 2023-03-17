Tim Capurso is the Lead NFL and College Football Editor at ClutchPoints while also covering a wide range of sports. Originally from a small town in New York, Tim graduated from Assumption University in Worcester, Massachusetts in 2018 with a BA in Writing and Mass Communications. He joined ClutchPoints in 2021. The lifelong New York Giants fan now resides in enemy territory, aka the heart of Eagles country, just outside of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Mike Gesicki has agreed to a deal with the New England Patriots but not everyone is happy for the tight end. Gesicki’s former Miami Dolphins teammate- and locker mate- Tyreek Hill posted an emoji indicating that he was not pleased with the news shortly after the Gesicki-Patriots deal was reported.

Well, Gesicki took to Twitter and responded to Hill with a somewhat comforting message.

Gesicki said, “Hey Reek, as locker mates last year I’m sorry you had to find out like this. But i’ll still see you twice this year lol.”

The newest member of the Patriots apologized to his ex-Dolphins teammate for finding out about his Patriots deal through reports on social media.

But Gesicki made sure to remind Hill that, given the fact that he’s staying in the AFC East, the two will still see each other twice a year.

Only this time, Gesicki and Hill won’t be sharing lockers.

They’ll be sharing the field as competitors.

That’s probably a thought that will make Hill feel even worse about the situation.

It’s clear that the All-Pro wide receiver didn’t want to see Gesicki go.

But the Dolphins, who had been willing to listen to trade offers for Gesicki ahead of the 2022 trade deadline, didn’t seem to value him as a part of their future as much.

The veteran tight end certainly didn’t do a whole lot to make the decision more difficult for the Dolphins, as he had one of the worst years of his career under first year head coach Mike McDaniel.

Now with the Patriots, Gesicki will hope to enjoy a far bigger role in the offense.

And Tyreek Hill isn’t happy about it.