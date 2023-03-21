Ben Cooper has been a writer for ClutchPoints since April 2021. He is a 18-year-old working toward becoming a sports analyst. He covers the NBA and NFL and is a lifelong Lakers fan.

The Miami Dolphins have had an active offseason as they try to take the leap to contender status. For one, Miami made a blockbuster trade, acquiring star cornerback Jalen Ramsey from the Los Angeles Rams for a third-round pick.

The Dolphins will now have Ramsey and Xavien Howard as a cornerback duo. They have a roster that is talented enough to make a push to a contender in the AFC. There are many talented teams in the conference, and a lot of it could come down to how Tua Tagovailoa performs. Tagovailoa showed that he was a good quarterback last season, but health remains a big issue for him after he suffered multiple concussions. Miami has voiced confidence that he will be the quarterback of the future, but it will be up to his health.

The Dolphins have already made some signings as well, including quarterback Mike White to backup Tagovailoa and Pro Bowl punter Jake Bailey. Miami will look to improve in the draft as well, though they won’t have their first-round pick. Their first-round pick was forfeited due to tampering with Tom Brady and Sean Payton when they were under contract with other teams.

They could still make some moves in free agency to add to their roster. With that said, here are the three best NFL free agents still available for the Dolphins to round out their roster.

3. Tight End Irv Smith Jr.

Miami lost one of their best weapons, with Mike Gesicki headed to the New England Patriots. Former Minnesota Vikings tight end Irv Smith Jr. could be an intriguing signing. Smith Jr. has shown some flashes of brilliance so far in his career, but injuries have held him back.

Signing the 24-year-old TE to a one-year prove-it deal could give the Dolphins more depth in the tight end room.

2. Linebacker Bobby Wagner

Addressing the linebacker position is something that Miami needs to do. Bobby Wagner would be a great pickup, though he could be somewhat expensive. Last season, Wagner finished with 140 total tackles, along with six sacks and two interceptions.

Wagner is an elite linebacker and a veteran. He has played at a high level for a long time now and would be an excellent addition to their defense. Having a good defense is crucial for Miami, especially when they will have to go through prolific offenses in the AFC. The Kansas City Chiefs, Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills have established elite offenses in the conference, so the Dolphins’ defense have their work cut out for them.

The 32-year-old Wagner could be a great veteran player and leader for the Dolphins’ defense.

1. Tight End Cameron Brate

Cameron Brate could be a solid addition to the tight-end group. The 31-year-old veteran TE has spent his entire career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but he is looking for a new team after being released.

Brate has caught 273 passes for 2,857 yards and 33 touchdowns in his nine seasons in the NFL so far. While he might not have the same production as an elite pass-catching tight end, he is a quality player and would add to the Dolphins’ thin tight end room.

The Dolphins have a promising season in front of them after another active offseason. Miami needs to make some more moves, but they could be a quality team in the AFC next year. The key will be Tagovailoa’s health and how he plays, as there are many contenders in the AFC.