Tyreek Hill and his Miami Dolphins teammates hit an epic rollercoaster touchdown celebration after scoring on the Commanders.

The Miami Dolphins are taking on the Washington Commanders and seem to be having some fun early on. This team is one of the most electrifying in the league right now and they proved that with the first touchdown of the game. To make it even better, Tyreek Hill and his teammates conducted a perfect celebration for the play.

Tua Tagovailoa hit Hill for a 78-yard touchdown. The star wide receiver caught it and pretty much just outran the entire defense. It's something we're used to seeing by now.

Tua Tagovailoa to Tyreek Hill for a 78-yard TD. This was bound to happen today against this defense.pic.twitter.com/fFpgJUTeGr — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) December 3, 2023

It was just a brilliant play. Tyreek Hill is just too fast. Since being traded to the Dolphins, he's helped turn their offense into one of the best in the league. But what really makes this play pop is the touchdown celebration afterward. Hill sat down on the field while several of his teammates did the same. Then, Miami showcased a flawless rollercoaster celebration.

If that's the celebration after the first touchdown, what will the Dolphins have in store when they score again? It's always hilarious when teams choreograph their celebrations like this. Especially when it works out like this. Clearly, Tyreek Hill and his teammates spent some time practicing.

The Dolphins are up early on the Commanders and it's a game many believe will be a blow out win for Miami. At the pace its going, they should be able to put Washington away soon. With how good this team is playing, it wouldn't be shocking to see them make a deep playoff run. Especially if Tyreek Hill continues to get wide open like he did on this play.