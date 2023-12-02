Miami's star receiver has teammates scooting toward the playoffs — literally and figuratively.

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill has been in a giving mood all season. So, with the holiday season upon us, it was hardly a shocker that Hill kept his teammates in mind during this season of giving. Hill and his Dolphins teammates will be hurtling toward the AFC playoffs at dangerous speeds reaching 25 MPH. Check out the video below to see what the Dolphins' pass catcher gifted his teammates Saturday.

“I don't owe nobody nothing for the rest of the year,” quipped Hill, whose gift for each of his teammates also included a Bluetooth speaker. And if you're a Dolphins fan worried about any potential accidents with the team's new rides, fret not: each new scooter also came with a helmet.

It's been a season of smiles for the star pass catcher, who remains on the cusp of the NFL's single-season receiving yards record. And why not? The 8-3 Dolphins are in first place in the AFC East and presently hold the AFC's third playoff seed heading into a Week 13 matchup with the Washington Commanders.

Hill's fun-loving leadership brand has been demonstrated in the Dolphins locker room. In 2022, he bought ping pong paddles for every player on the roster.

“I came in, who I am,” Hill told ESPN at the time, “A fun guy to be around, trying to be the best teammate I can be and just help this team win and grow and show the guys how I got to where I am.”