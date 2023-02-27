The Miami Dolphins are one club that will be quite active this offseason. They will certainly try to achieve some greater goals in the 2023 season and beyond. Last season, the Dolphins finished with a 9-8 record and qualified for the playoffs for the first time since 2016. Despite losing 34-31 to the Buffalo Bills in the Wild Card Round, it was still a relatively successful season. They surely want to build on that next season. As such, here we’ll look at the two best players whom the Dolphins must trade for in the coming 2023 NFL Offseason.

The Dolphins will have a lot of work to do throughout the summer. They are now around $12.7 million over the salary cap. They also have more than 20 unrestricted free agents about to reach the open market. Raheem Mostert, the team’s leading rusher, and Elandon Roberts, the team’s leading tackler, are among those in this group. Based on what the Dolphins showed in 2022 with a healthy Tagovailoa, they might be just a few players away from becoming a legitimate title contender the following season. Nevertheless, in order for that to happen, the front office may need to make numerous complex moves. Some of those complex moves might have to be trades.

Let’s look at the two players whom the Dolphins must trade for this offseason.

2. WR Jalen Ramsey

For the previous offseasons, the Dolphins have been among the more active clubs in the NFL offseason. Remember that they dealt first-round selections for wide receiver Tyreek Hill and edge rusher Bradley Chubb in 2022. We should expect them to continue that trend this year.

Despite the fact that the Dolphins already have a number of large contracts, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will be in the fourth year of his rookie contract in 2023. As such, Miami can free a significant amount of salary room with a few straightforward restructures and releases. One example is their impending release of cornerback Byron Jones. Recall that he missed the whole 2022 season and whose release, if labeled as a post-June 1 release, could clear $13.6 million in 2023.

Remember that Ramsey attended Florida State and began his NFL career with the Jacksonville Jaguars. He could return to Florida to work with new defensive coordinator Vic Fangio. Fangio’s zone-heavy defensive scheme should be a good match for Ramsey. Fangio might use Ramsey as the defensive “Star,” with Xavien Howard remaining out wide. This would allow the Dolphins to make the most of Ramsey’s skills in different formations.

Take note that Ramsey has had a 90.6 coverage grade over the last three seasons. He is, in fact, second among cornerbacks. He also had a 91.2 run-defense grade, which is first. There are several excellent, young cornerbacks in the game, but Ramsey is the finest defensive back in the NFL right now.

1. TE Darren Waller

With tight end Mike Gesicki about to leave the Dolphins, the team should aim to replenish their tight end position. Darren Waller could be that guy. As previously said, teams are watching the situation in Las Vegas to see whether Waller becomes available. If he does, his top skill set and receiving abilities would make him a great fit for mike mcdaniel’s scheme.

Despite hamstring, ankle, and knee problems the last couple of seasons, Waller recorded 1,100-yard seasons in both 2019 and 2020. With Waller’s previous injury history and Las Vegas’ impending rebuild, the Dolphins may nab the tight end for a late Day 2 pick. Keep in mind that Miami has two third-round picks this year. On the flip side, fitting Waller’s $11 million basic salary under the limit would be difficult. This is because Miami is currently slated to be $12.7 million above the cap. That wouldn’t be simple. However, general manager Chris Grier could get a head start by, again, releasing cornerback Byron Jones.