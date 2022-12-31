By Owen Crisafulli · 2 min read

The Miami Dolphins find themselves in a pretty tough spot heading into Week 17, as their starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will be out for their upcoming contest against the New England Patriots after suffering a concussion in Week 16. This isn’t Tagovailoa’s first concussion of the season, and it’s becoming increasingly concerning to see him continue to pick up serious head injuries.

The problem with this latest injury for Tagovailoa is that his concussion wasn’t reported until the day after the Dolphins Week 16 loss, and there’s a decent chance he ended up playing half of the game with a concussion. The NFL opened an investigation on Tagovailoa’s latest concussion, but the results of that investigation likely won’t make too many folks happy.

“The review established that symptoms of a concussion were neither exhibited nor reported until the following day at which time the team medical personnel appropriately evaluated and placed Mr. Tagovailoa in the concussion protocol.” https://t.co/Uv97eEHwuq — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 31, 2022

It’s not exactly encouraging to see that Tagovailoa’s concussion slipped by both the NFL and the Dolphins medical staff, and it’s especially concerning after Tagovailoa took a big hit to the head earlier in the game that nobody seemed to notice. Concussions are a serious issue that has plagued the NFL recently, and despite the fact that they are focusing heavily on working to reduce concussions and increase detection of concussions, the league has continued to fail their players this season.

The investigation results aren’t necessarily surprising, but it’s concerning to see that a player can still suffer a concussion without anyone noticing. Had Tagovailoa not reported suffering symptoms of a concussion the day after the game, nobody would have known. Despite that, the NFL isn’t going to blame themselves for this matter as this investigation shows, but it’s clear they need to improve their concussion efforts at some point in the near future.