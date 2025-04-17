The Miami Dolphins look set to get the phones ready for a blockbuster trade. Jalen Ramsey is soon on the move. Miami made the decision to explore trade options ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Now general manager Chris Grier is urging one high draft pick to step up, amid the Ramsey trade buzz. Grier called out the past second round selection Wednesday per Kevin Patra of the NFL Network.

“Cam Smith needs to come through at the end of the day,” Grier said. “He's got to stay healthy and be on the field. He has shown some flashes, but this is a very big year. He knows what's expected because we can't hold his hand and wait for him anymore.”

The latter sentence is a fierce warning. The GM has spoken — as Ramsey could be clearing changing his address soon.

Smith started out as a special teams option in 2023. He played in 22 total defensive snaps, though. Smith got hampered by shoulder and hamstring injuries — limiting him to six starts. The former South Carolina defender could now need to step up and lead an even younger DB room.

Dolphins Jalen Ramsey trade suitors as trade buzz grows

The Super Bowl winning defender already is a hot commodity in the trade market. Especially as NFL teams can add veterans via trade during draft night, or before.

Ramsey is facing his third career trade. The Rams nabbed him midseason back in 2019. Miami later traded for him ahead of the 2023 season. Except now this is the first time Ramsey will be a part of pre-draft trade chatter.

The Las Vegas Raiders rise as one popular suitor. The Silver and Black need CB and secondary help in general. New head coach Pete Carroll even won with a previous verbose Super Bowl winning CB in Richard Sherman.

There's a trade proposal involving the Jacksonville Jaguars, though. The same Jags who gave Ramsey his first NFL chance as their fifth overall pick of 2016.

Life without Ramsey looks to start soon. Prompting new expectations for the 51st pick of the '23 draft.