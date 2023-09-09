The Los Angeles Chargers host the Miami Dolphins for an intense Week 1 matchup! It's time to continue our NFL odds series with a Dolphins-Chargers prediction and pick.

The Dolphins head to the West Coast a little banged up but still have high hopes to pull out a W against AFC foes. Last year on Sunday Night Football, the Dolphins fell short against the Chargers 23-17 as Tua Tagovailoa did not have a good game at all. He finished 10/28 with 145 yards and a touchdown. Tyreek Hill scored the only two touchdowns for the Dolphins as his speed is very difficult to contain for any team. The Tua-Hill connection looks to kickstart again in 2023 as they aim to upset the Bolts down in LA.

The Chargers hope to quickly move on from the embarrassing loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in last year's playoffs. The team is healthy going into the season which is a great sign. LA is predicted to finish second in the AFC West Division which seems fair considering the Kansas City Chiefs have run it over the years. However, the Bolts feel they have a chance to win the division with a talented roster. They get the Dolphins at home and have a chance to take advantage of the Miami injuries with a good performance to kick off the season.

Here are the Dolphins-Chargers NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Dolphins-Chargers Odds

Miami Dolphins: +3 (-110)

Los Angeles Chargers: -3 (-110)

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Over: 50.5 (-115)

Under: 50.5 (-105)

How to Watch Dolphins vs. Chargers Week 1

TV: CBS

Stream: fuboTV, NFL+

Time: 4:25 pm ET/1:25 pm PT

*Watch NFL games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

For our 2023 NFL bold predictions, listen below:

Why The Dolphins Could Cover The Spread

Left tackle Terron Armstead will not suit up for the Dolphins on Sunday afternoon. He is dealing with a few injuries that will probably force him to miss this game if not Week 2 as well. The Dolphins will rely on Tua to get involved with Hill and Jaylen Waddle early on. Their speed causes nightmares for opposing defenders and Hill has a history of performing very well against the Chargers. The Chargers were in the bottom half of the league in opposing rushing in 2022, so if Miami can find a way to create a rushing attack then that should benefit them in the passing game.

The absence of Jalen Ramsey will sting for a few weeks. However, this defense has the ability to shut offenses down without him. We can't forget who the ‘Fins already have at CB1. Xavier Howard has proved to be an elite corner in this league as he is one of the top corners in the NFL at picking off quarterbacks. Howard will have a tough day going up against Mike Williams, Keenan Allen, and Quentin Johnston.

Vic Fangio is one of the top defensive coordinators in the game and it was a great hire by Miami to bring him in. Fangio was the Denver Broncos head coach from 2019-21, so he has a history facing the Chargers. He will try and out-duel Chargers' offensive coordinator Kellen Moore (who was also just hired this offseason) in what should be a fun battle to start off the season.

Why The Chargers Could Cover The Spread

The Bolts have a very talented offense led by Justin Herbert. The offense will be different in 2023, so whatever you saw last year will be just a little taste of what is expected. You have heard Moore and Herbert say it a lot in the offseason ever since Moore's arrival … and that was that the Chargers plan to let Herbert throw down the field a lot more. He injured his ribs in Week 2 of last season which did affect the playbook a lot after the fact. With a new offense and a ton of weapons, Herbert is a candidate to win the MVP this season. According to FanDuel, he is 4th behind Patrick Mahomes at +900.

Austin Ekeler was the talk of the offense all offseason long. It was unclear if the star runningback would remain in Los Angeles after talks of him wanting a better contract. He enters the final year of his deal and whether he returns next year or not, you know he is going to give it 100% out there on the field. Ekeler is a touchdown-scoring machine with 38 over the last two seasons. If the Bolts' offense is in rhythm, then there might not be much the Dolphins' defense can do.

The defense added linebacker Eric Kendricks in the offseason who returns home after playing at UCLA in college. He is a huge add as a veteran player in that position was what this defense needed. Alongside Derwin James, Joey Bosa, Khalil Mack, JC Jackson, and Asante Samuel Jr., the defense has the opportunity to make a name for themselves if they stay healthy. If the secondary is playing well, then Tua will struggle again as he did the last time they met.

Final Dolphins-Chargers Prediction & Pick

This will be a great matchup to watch early in the season. The Chargers are at home with a healthy roster and should cover this spread to begin the season 1-0.

Final Dolphins-Chargers Prediction & Pick: Chargers -3 (-110)