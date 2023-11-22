The Miami Dolphins and the New York Jets will face off in a major AFC East division clash! Join us for our NFL odds series where our Dolphins-Jets prediction and pick will be revealed for all to see.

Black Friday and more football? Count me in! With that being said, it is time to warm up the leftover turkey, mashed potatoes, and stuffing as the Miami Dolphins and the New York Jets will face off in a major AFC East division clash! Join us for our NFL odds series where our Dolphins-Jets prediction and pick will be revealed for all to see.

Entering Friday with a gritty 20-13 win over the Las Vegas Raiders a weekend ago, the high-flying Dolphins have all of the pieces to make a deep playoff run come January. With a 7-3 record overall, Miami finds themselves in a heated division race with seven games to go as they lead by a game and a half over the Buffalo Bills. Can head coach Mike McDaniel and company put together a winning streak down the stretch starting with a much-needed win at MetLife Stadium?

Unfortunately, the Jets have fallen on hard times and are in the midst of one the more difficult stretches that they've dealt with all year. Indeed, the Jets have gone on to lose three consecutive games due to poor quarterback play and are quickly becoming irrelevant in the AFC playoff race. With the odds stacked against them, can the Jets turn their season around before it is far too late?

Here are the Dolphins-Jets NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Dolphins-Jets Odds

Miami Dolphins: -9.5 (-115)

New York Jets: +9.5 (-105)

Over: 41 (-110)

Under: 41 (-110)

How to Watch Dolphins vs. Jets Week 12

Time: 3:00 ET/12:00 PT

TV: Amazon Prime Video

Stream: Amazon Prime Video

Why The Dolphins Could Cover The Spread

On paper, this game may seem like a walk in the park for the Dolphins, but nothing comes easy when it comes to divisional matchups. With this contest serving as the first of two meetings between Miami and New York, the main thing that the Dolphins need to focus on is shutting down the Jets running game. Seemingly enough, this New York offense is extremely one-dimensional which bodes well for the Dolphins.

Not to mention, there is no denying that this humming Miami offense should have plenty of opportunities to find the end zone on Friday no matter how elite this New York defense is. Of course, the unstoppable connection between Tua Tagovailoa and Tyreek Hill remains a sight to behold, but there seems to be something missing from this offense that didn't seem to be the case earlier in the year.

All in all, the return of running back De'Von Achane will be something to keep an eye on as he only recorded one carry a week ago before being held out due to his nagging knee. Simply put, he is a game-changer and has the ability to blow the top off of defenses with one play when given the chance. Alas, Achane adds a whole new dimension to this offense and will be desperately needed in the running game for the Dolphins to cover the spread.

Why The Jets Could Cover The Spread

Meanwhile, there is no arguing that the Jets are sinking deeper and deeper into irrelevance with each passing week. To put it frankly, New York is missing QB Aaron Rodgers more than ever at the moment, and the lack of a competent quarterback is restricting this roster from reaching its ceiling.

While it is well known how poor this quarterback room is, head coach Robert Saleh and this Jets coaching staff have finally had enough. Indeed, the Jets have put their foot down and have benched former second-overall pick Zach Wilson for NFL journeyman Tim Boyle. After it was Boyle who came into relief in the blowout loss to the Bills, there is no doubt that the Jets' main mission on Friday needs to be to run the rock to the best of their abilities. Last weekend, Boyle only completed 7/11 passes en route to 33 yards through the air including an interception thrown, and the Jets desperately lack any sort of vertical passing game.

Despite having electrifying playmakers like wideout Garrett Wilson and others on the outside, feeding running back Breece Hall as much as possible seems like the proper formula for a spread-covering success. Simply put, dominating time of possession and being physical in the trenches will be an absolute must for New York in this one.

Last but certainly not least, expect the Jets to at least make life difficult for the Dolphins through the air as New York's secondary is only allowing 178 yards through the air which is the fifth-best mark in football. As long as the Jets can generate some sort of pass rush against Tua and this offense, don't be surprised if New York makes it a ballgame thanks to the backend of that extremely skilled secondary.

Final Dolphins-Jets Prediction & Pick

There is definitely no bad blood lost between these two division rivals, but when it comes to who is going to put this Black Friday showdown into the win column, look no further than Miami to take care of business. Alas, the Dolphins are too dynamic and exhilarating on the offensive side of the ball to stop.

