The Buffalo Bills made a splash before the NFL trade deadline by acquiring Rasul Douglas from the Green Bay Packers. The Bills currently sit at 5-3 and are third in the AFC East. Now, Buffalo is making more headlines as Donald Trump's previous attempt to buy the team surfaces amid his civil fraud trial, per Pro Football Talk.

Donald Trump's attempt to buy the Bills surfaces in trial

In 2014, Trump attempted to buy the franchise but was not successful. His attempt is one of the business moves that is being scrutinized amid his trial with New York Attorney General Leticia James. James accuses Trump of deceiving banks, insurers, and others by giving them financial statements that supposedly inflated the values of his assets.

The former president denies wrongdoing and believes his statements lowballed his wealth. Regardless of how the case plays out, the Bills must focus on continuing to build chemistry after landing their newest member.

Rasul Douglas brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the Buffalo defense. The seven-year veteran is a Super Bowl Champion and has had a solid 2023 season. Douglas has 26 solo tackles and one interception so far.

The Packers received a third-round pick in exchange for Douglas and a fifth-round pick. Douglas spent the last three seasons with Green Bay before the trade.

Buffalo is looking for a spark in a conference division dominated by the Miami Dolphins. With Douglas, Josh Allen and company will be able to remain competitive as the push for the NFL Playoffs soon heats up.