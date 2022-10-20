‘Don’t be afraid to fail’: Stephen Curry’s message to Jordan Poole about defense

Stephen Curry wasn’t always a stalwart defender. Size prevents him from being a true difference-maker on that end, and there are still times he’s targeted in pick-and-roll again and again—occasionally with great success—by opposing star ball handlers. But the Golden State Warriors’ franchise player certainly isn’t the liability on defense now that he was earlier in his career, instead emerging as one of the most solid guard defenders in basketball.

Does Curry’s transformation on that end mean Jordan Poole could eventually improve to the same extent? If the defense-averse Poole heeds his veteran teammate’s sage advice, it certainly seems possible.

“We all go through that process where you understand that that’ is required to win basketball games,” he said. “It always goes to you’re not trying to turn me or Jordan or guys that aren’t known for our defense into defensive stoppers, but it’s about the effort, IQ, the willingness to just try every possession. It requires energy, physicality, you gotta embrace that part of it.”

Holding up defensively for players like Curry and Poole isn’t just about fighting extra hard and staying extra locked in, though. It also takes the unwavering confidence and spirit needed to believe that success will ultimately come in spite of previous failures.

“And also don’t be afraid to fail—that’s the biggest thing,” Curry said. “Most of the time you don’t try because you don’t wanna mess up, or you don’t say something because you don’t wanna say the wrong thing on defense, or you’re not aggressive cause you might wanna pass off a matchup to somebody and try to get outta there. You’re gonna get scored on, you’re gonna get crossed over, stuff’s gonna happen, but you gotta be willing to just move on. I think once you get over that mental hurdle, it helps a lot.”

Steve Kerr has spoken repeatedly about the need for Poole to take major strides defensively before becoming a regular part of the Warriors’ closing five. Putting both he and Curry on the floor naturally affords the opposition two separate points of attack, and the latter was dominant enough offensively during the back half of Golden State’s title run to ensure Kerr didn’t need to make that type of defensive concession.

Steve Kerr on next steps for Jordan Poole's game after extension. "He's earned every penny, but I reminded him that last year in the playoffs he played 17 or 18 minutes a game. I wanna play him 30, 32 minutes, but that can only happen if he continues his progression [on D]." pic.twitter.com/kY3rsEDnUq — Jack Winter (@ArmstrongWinter) October 16, 2022

Will Kerr be forced to endure that tough decision in high-leverage moments throughout 2022-23? Probably. Poole’s ascent into a Klay Thompson-style two-way player—Kerr’s projection, not ours—won’t happen overnight. Just marginal defensive improvements should be enough for Poole to be on the floor more regularly for the Warriors when it matters most this season, and Curry has already provided him the blueprint to make them.