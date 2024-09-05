ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Bellator San Diego: Usman Nurmagomedov vs. Alexander Shabliy continues with the featured bout on the main card with a fight in the middleweight division between Douglas Lima and Aaron Jeffery. Lima the former Bellator welterweight champion is now just 1-4 in his last five fights but is coming off a win his last time out meanwhile, Jeffery has now alternated wins and losses in his last three coming off a decision defeat in his last fight. With that said, check out our Bellator San Diego odds series for our Lima-Jeffery prediction and pick.

Douglas Lima (33-11) has really fallen off in recent fights, just winning 1 fight in his last 5. While he did get back on track in his return to the middleweight division his last time out against Costello van Steenis he still didn’t look like his former self. Lima will be looking to turn back time and keep the winning ways going in his new weight class of 185 lbs when he takes on Aaron Jeffery this Saturday night.

Aaron Jeffery (14-5) was looking like a legitimate middleweight contender until he met up with John Salter and halted his three-fight winning streak. Since that loss, he is just 1-1 most recently dropping a unanimous decision to future title challenger Fabian Edwards. Jeffery will be looking to get back into the win column when he takes on former champion Douglas Lima this Saturday night in San Diego.

Here are the Bellator San Diego Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

Bellator San Diego Odds: Douglas Lima-Aaron Jeffery Odds

Douglas Lima: +140

Aaron Jeffery: -166

Over 2.5 rounds: N/A

Under 2.5 rounds: N/A

Why Douglas Lima Will Win

As Bellator San Diego approaches this Saturday night, all eyes are on the middleweight clash between veteran Douglas Lima and rising contender Aaron Jeffery. While Jeffery brings youth and momentum, there are compelling reasons to believe that the experienced Lima will emerge victorious.

Lima, a former three-time Bellator welterweight champion, has successfully transitioned to middleweight, securing a win in his debut at 185 pounds. His wealth of experience against top-tier competition gives him a significant edge in high-pressure situations. Lima’s veteran savvy and championship pedigree could prove crucial in navigating the challenges Jeffery presents.

The Brazilian’s striking prowess is well-documented, with 13 of his 33 wins coming by knockout. His powerful leg kicks and precise counter-punching could pose serious problems for Jeffery, potentially limiting his mobility and offensive output. Lima’s ability to control distance and pick his shots effectively makes him a constant threat on the feet.

Moreover, Lima’s grappling skills are often underestimated. With eight submission victories to his name, he’s more than capable of threatening Jeffery on the ground if the opportunity arises. This well-rounded skill set allows Lima to adapt his strategy as the fight unfolds.

While Jeffery is a talented fighter, he’s coming off a loss and facing a significant step up in competition. Lima’s experience, striking acumen, and versatility make him a formidable opponent for anyone in the division. Expect Douglas Lima to leverage these advantages and secure a statement victory at Bellator San Diego, potentially positioning himself for another title run in his new weight class.

Why Aaron Jeffery Will Win

As Bellator San Diego approaches, the middleweight bout between Aaron Jeffery and Douglas Lima is generating significant interest. While Lima is a seasoned veteran with a storied career, there are compelling reasons to believe that Aaron Jeffery will secure the victory this Saturday night.

Jeffery, with a record of 14-5, is a rising contender eager to make a statement against a former champion. At 31 years old, Jeffery brings youth and energy to the cage, which could be pivotal against the 36-year-old Lima, who has struggled with consistency in recent years. Jeffery’s recent activity, having competed twice since Lima’s last fight, gives him an edge in terms of sharpness and readiness.

Standing at 6’2″, Jeffery will have a slight height and reach advantage over Lima, which he can use to control the distance and dictate the pace of the fight. His well-rounded skill set, including effective striking and grappling, makes him a versatile threat. Jeffery’s ability to adapt and implement a strategic game plan could be crucial in neutralizing Lima’s powerful leg kicks and counter-punching.

Moreover, Jeffery’s hunger to rebound from his recent loss to Fabian Edwards adds an extra layer of motivation. Facing a high-profile opponent like Lima presents a golden opportunity for Jeffery to elevate his status in the division.

While Lima’s experience and past accolades are noteworthy, Jeffery’s youth, recent activity, and determination make him a formidable challenger. Expect Aaron Jeffery to leverage these advantages and potentially secure a breakthrough victory at Bellator San Diego.

Final Douglas Lima-Aaron Jeffery Prediction & Pick

The middleweight clash between Douglas Lima and Aaron Jeffery at Bellator San Diego promises to be an intriguing battle of experience versus rising talent. Lima, a former three-time welterweight champion, brings a wealth of high-level experience but has struggled recently, winning only one of his last five fights. Jeffery, though coming off a loss, has been more active and holds a slight height and reach advantage. Lima’s powerful striking and veteran savvy could pose problems, but Jeffery’s youth and hunger to rebound might give him an edge. Given Lima’s recent inconsistency and Jeffery’s motivation to make a statement, this fight could go either way, but Jeffery may have a slight advantage in securing a close decision victory.

Final Douglas Lima-Aaron Jeffery Prediction & Pick: Aaron Jeffery (-166) Over 2.5 Rounds