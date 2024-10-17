Dragon Ball Sparking Zero features over 180 characters in its roster, but the Season Pass will add 20+ more DLC Characters over time. While we already know a few of them, there are many more which have yet to be revealed. Fans can’t help but wonder who will join the roster next. For your convenience, we listed all known DLC Characters for Dragon Ball Sparking Zero so far.

All Confirmed DLC Characters For Dragon Ball Sparking Zero

DLC 1 Characters

Gamma 1

Gamma 2

Gamma 1 & 2 appeared in the Dragon Ball Super film, Super Hero. Considering the movie still released relatively recently, we won’t spoil too much about them. Now we wonder if Beast Gohan or Orange Piccolo will join the roster.

DLC 2 Characters

Vegeta (Mini)

Glorio

Dragon Ball Daima is coming to virtually every modern DLC game. It seems Sparking Zero, Kakarot, and Xenoverse 2 will all be receiving more Daima content soon. In Sparking Zero, you’ll soon be able to add Mini Vegeta and Glorio to your roster.

DLC 3 Characters

TBA – Confirmed to be Daima Characters.

How To Get Dragon Ball Sparking Zero DLC Characters

To get the Season Pass DLC Characters in Sparking Zero, you can either:

Purchase the Season Pass for $34.99 (USD)

Purchase the Deluxe ($99.99) or Ultimate Edition ($109.99) of Sparking Zero

If you already own the base game, you can purchase the Season pass separately, which 3 packs that adds 20+ playable characters. However, if you already own the Deluxe or Ultimate Edition of the game, you’re all set. You should receive the DLC when it launches.

If you do not own Sparking Zero but know you want the Season Pass, then you’re better off buying the Deluxe or Ultimate Edition. It’s more expensive to buy everything separately. But we also understand if you want to wait and see who’s coming to the game. At this point, we do not know if Bandai Namco plans to release another Season Pass.

Overall, that includes all known DLC fighters coming to Dragon Ball Sparking Zero. We look forward to more character reveals, and perhaps some strange reveals. Sparking Zero features a ton of characters, but it’d be nice to have a few extra battlegrounds to duke it out on. Regardless,

