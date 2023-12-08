Fans of the classic DBZ Budokai Tenkaichi titles have been waiting years to play a new game with all the latest characters.

Dragon Ball Sparking! Zero was announced yesterday during The Game Awards, with a brand new announcement trailer. Fans of the classic DBZ Budokai Tenkaichi titles have been waiting years to play a new game with all the latest characters. It seems those days of waiting are numbered, as Bandai Namco finally released some more details on the upcoming DB game. Without further ado let's dive right in.

What Is Dragon Ball Sparking! Zero? – The Spiritual Successor To Budokai Tenkaichi

Dragon Ball Sparking Zero is an upcoming Dragon Ball fighting game from Bandai Namco Entertainment. According to the announcement trailer, released during the 2023 Game Awards, the game aims to “take the legendary gameplay of the Budokai Tenkaichi series and raise it to whole new levels”. The trailer, roughly one minute long, features glimpses of gameplay along with a few cinematic scenes.

For newcomers, Dragon Ball Z Budokai Tenkaichi was a series of DBZ-themed fighting games released in the mid-2000s. The gameplay took you out of the standard 2D fighting and into a more open fighting game. Players could select one of many characters from the series, and fly around the maps with total control. Another title, Tenkaichi Tag Team, released in 2010, for the PSP.

Of course, as a fighting game, Tenkaichi offered your basic combos, but also special techniques, only available for use if you charged enough ki. Additionally, players could perform fusions, play story levels following the main story, participate in world tournaments, and so much more. Budokai Tenkaichi might just be the best pure DBZ game in terms of overall content. 98 characters with 161 total forms made it one of the biggest fighting games ever released.

When Will Dragon Ball Sparking Zero Release?

The game is currently available for Wishlist on Steam, Xbox Series X|S, and Playstation 5. We currently have no information regarding gameplay, release dates, characters or more.

However, from the trailer we can obviously tell the game will include several characters from Dragon Ball Super, such as:

Bergamo

Jiren

Broly (Super)

Super Saiyan Blue Goku & Vegeta

Additionally, it's likely that other characters, like the Z fighters, Beerus, Whis, and others from the show will appear as well. Overall, we just hope to see a roster size similar to that of Budokai Tenkaichi 3. For example, we'd love a complete roster that features characters from Dragon Ball, Dragon Ball Z, Dragon Ball GT, and Dragon Ball Super. Nevertheless, we can't wait to see what Sparking Zero offers.

For more gaming news, visit ClutchPoints.