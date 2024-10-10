In Dragon Ball Sparking Zero, you can perform a fusion and transform your characters as you battle your enemies. Transformations unlock a whole new suite of moves to use, whereas Fusions give you a whole new character to fight with. However, not everybody knows how to fuse or transform in the latest Dragon Ball fighting game. Therefore, we created a guide on how to fuse and transform in Dragon Ball Sparking Zero

How Do You Transform in Dragon Ball Sparking Zero?

To transform your character in Dragon Ball Sparking Zero, hold “Up” on the D-pad and select which Transformation you want to use with the face buttons. However, before you go attempt to go Super Saiyan 3 in the beginning of a fight, you need to learn a couple of things.

Firstly, you can’t transform without Skill Points. You can see how many skill points your character has right under their name. You can use Skill points for different abilities, but you also need them if you want to transform. Therefore, save up your transformation points if you want to transform throughout a fight.

Furthermore, certain transformations may require more Skill Points depending on a few factors. For example, if you’re trying to get Vegeta from his base form to Super Saiyan Blue, you’ll need more Skill Points. You’ll know when you can transform when you see a blue, circular icon with an arrow pointing up.

And not to sound obvious, but not every character comes with a transformation. You can see which characters come with transformations on the character select screen.

Now that you know how to transform, how do you get two powerful characters and combine them into one? With fusion, of course!

How Do You Fuse in Dragon Ball Sparking Zero?

To perform a fusion in Dragon Ball Sparking Zero, you need to create a team consisting of at least two characters who can fuse. Like transformations, you need to hold up on the D-Pad to bring up the transformation wheel and select the fusion via the face button.”

Players can also simply start a match as a fused character if they want. Regardless, there’s options when it comes to becoming a powerful character.

Like Transformations, you need Skill Points to fuse. Furthermore, you need to make sure you select the right characters to fuse. Goku from Dragon Ball Super can’t fuse with Vegeta from GT. Therefore, make sure to select characters from the same series and arc.

For your convenience, we created a list of all known transformations in Dragon Ball Sparking Zero below.

All Fusion Transformations in Dragon Ball Sparking Zero

Fusion Character A Character B Gogeta (Z) Goku (Z-End) Vegeta (Z-End) Gogeta (GT) Super Saiyan 4 Goku (GT) Super Saiyan 4 Vegeta (GT) Gogeta (Super) Goku (Super) Vegeta (Super) Gotenks Goten Kid Trunks Fused Zamasu Zamasu Goku Black

Kefla Kale Caulifla

Overall, that includes everything you need about Fusion and Transformation in Dragon Ball Sparking Zero. We hope this guide helped you understand the process. Best of luck transforming into your favorite characters and dominating.

