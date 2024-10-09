Dragon Ball Sparking Zero has 47 total characters that you can unlock by playing the game. These range from characters like Goku (GT) to Fused Zamasu, and more. However, not everyone knows how to unlock every character. Therefore, we created a list of all unlockable characters in Sparking Zero as well as their Shop Price.
How Do You Unlock Every Character in Dragon Ball Sparking Zero?
|Character
|How to Unlock
|Shop Price (Zeni) – Player Level
|Anilaza
|Complete The Tournament of Power Once
|120,000 – Level 1.
|Bardock
|N/A
|60,000 – Level 10.
|Baby Vegeta
|Complete Zen-Oh Order: “Use Vegeta in Battle 10 times”
|75,000 – Level 10.
|Bergamo
|Complete Bonus Battle – “Rematch with Bergamo the Crusher”
|90,000 – Level 1.
|Broly (Super)
|Complete Episode Battle – “Goku’s Strength”
|60,000 – Level 10.
|Bojack
|Complete Episode Battle – “Combined Power
|60,000 – Level 10.
|Caulifla
|Complete Bonus Battle – “Complete Fight! Universe 6’s Mightiest Warriors”
|60,000 – Level 1.
|Cell Jr.
|Complete the Cell Games once
|30,000 – Level 1.
|Cooler
|Complete Episode Battle – “Brothers Fight Together”
|90,000 – Level 10
|Cui
|Complete Episode Battle – “Frieza’s Assassination”
|30,000 – Level 1
|Dr. Wheelo
|Complete Zen-Oh Order: “Use Dr. Gero in Battle 10 times”
|45,000 – Level 10
|Dyspo
|Complete Episode Battle – “Virtuous Warrior, Virtuous Villain”
|90,000 – Level 1
|Future Gohan
|Complete Bonus Battle – “Defiance in the face of despair! Gohan vs. Android”
|60,000 – Level 10
|Frieza Force Soldier
|Complete Bonus Battle – “Welcome to the Frieza Force”
|30,000 – Level 1
|Frost
|Complete Tournament of Destroyers Once
|90,000 – Level 1
|Fused Zamasu
|Super Shenron Wish
|120,000 – Level 20
|Goku (GT)
|Complete Episode Battle – Number One Spot
|75,000 – Level 1
|Goku (Teen)
|Complete World Tournament Once
|45,000 – Level 1
|Goku (Super) – UI Sign
|Complete Episode Battle – “Goku’s Mentor”
|120,000 – Level 1
|Gogeta (Super)
|Complete Bonus Battle – Greatest Saiyan of All
|105,000 – Level 10
|Gogeta (GT)
|Complete Zen-Oh Order: “Use Gogeta in battle 10 times”
|120-000 – Level 10
|Goku Black
|Super Shenron Wish
|75,000 Zeni – Level 20
|Hirudegarn
|Complete Bonus Battle – “Great Saiyaman vs. Kaiju?!”
|90,000 – Level 10
|Janemba
|N/A
|60,000 – CoLevel 10
|King Cold
|Complete Episode Battle – “Parent-Child Tournament of Power”
|60,000 – Level 10
|Kale
|Complete Episode Battle – “Surpass God, Trunks in Future Trunks”
|60,000 – Level 1
|Kakunsa
|N/A
|90,000 – Level 1
|Lord Slug
|Complete Episode Battle – “Android 17”
|60,000 – Level 10
|Majin Vegeta
|Complete Episode Battle – “The Long-Awaited Battle”
|105,000 – Level 1
|Majin Buu
|Complete Bonus Battle – “To Be The Best: Advanced”
|90,000 – Level 1
|Mecha Frieza
|Complete Episode Battle – “Frieza Descends on Earth”
|90,000 – Level 1
|Metal Cooler
|Complete Zen-Oh Order: “Use Cooler in Battle 10 Times”
|105,000 – Level 10
|Nail
|Complete Episode Battle – “Piccolo Returns to his birthplace”
|60,000 – Level 10
|Pan (GT)
|Complete Episode Battle – “Defend the Earth from the Frieza Force”
|45,000 – Level 10
|Roasie
|Complete Bonus Battle – “Neo Tri-Beam is all powered up Like Never Before”
|90,000 – Level 1
|Super Gogeta (Z)
|Complete Other World Tournament Once
|105,000 – Level 1
|Saibaman
|Complete Yamcha Games once
|30,000 – Level 1
|Spopovich
|Complete Episode Battle – “Lust for Power”
|30,000 – Level 1
|Super Garlic Jr.
|Complete Zen-Oh order: “Use Piccolo 10 times in battle”
|45,000 – Level 10
|Syn Shenron (GT)
|N/A
|120,000 – Level 10
|Tapion
|Complete Episode Battle – “Final Battle with Zamasu”
|45,000 – Level 10
|Turles
|Complete Bonus Battle – “Avenger Returns”
|60,000 – Level 10
|Uub (GT)
|Complete Episode Battle – “The Power of One, The Power of All”
|60,000 – Level 10
|Vegeta (GT)
|Complete Episode Battle – “Pushing The Limit”
|120,000 – Level 10
|Videl
|Complete Episode Battle “Chaos At the World Tournament” and choose “Attempt to stop the fight”
|30,000 – Level 1
|Yajirobe
|Complete Episode Battle – “Vegeta’s Secret Maneuver”
|30,000 – Level 1
The player has the choice of either purchasing a player or outright unlocking them through certain conditions. If you plan on buying all characters with Zeni, make sure to save up. Apparently, it costs over 3,000,000 Zeni to afford all characters in Sparking Zero. And you also need to reach a certain player level before being able to purchase new fighters.
Either way, you’ll need to earn your complete roster.
Overall, that’s how to unlock every character in Dragon Ball Sparking Zero. We wish you luck in unlocking them all so you can play with all of them across a variety of modes. With over 180 characters on the roster, you won’t be getting bored of Sparking Zero’s fast-paced combat. Have fun playing with your favorite Dragon Ball characters.
