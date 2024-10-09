Dragon Ball Sparking Zero has 47 total characters that you can unlock by playing the game. These range from characters like Goku (GT) to Fused Zamasu, and more. However, not everyone knows how to unlock every character. Therefore, we created a list of all unlockable characters in Sparking Zero as well as their Shop Price.

How Do You Unlock Every Character in Dragon Ball Sparking Zero?

CharacterHow to UnlockShop Price (Zeni) – Player Level
AnilazaComplete The Tournament of Power Once120,000 – Level 1.
BardockN/A60,000 – Level 10.
Baby VegetaComplete Zen-Oh Order: “Use Vegeta in Battle 10 times”75,000 – Level 10.
BergamoComplete Bonus Battle – “Rematch with Bergamo the Crusher”90,000 – Level 1.
Broly (Super)Complete Episode Battle – “Goku’s Strength”60,000 – Level 10.
BojackComplete Episode Battle – “Combined Power60,000 – Level 10.
CauliflaComplete Bonus Battle – “Complete Fight! Universe 6’s Mightiest Warriors”60,000 – Level 1.
Cell Jr.Complete the Cell Games once30,000 – Level 1.
CoolerComplete Episode Battle – “Brothers Fight Together”90,000 – Level 10
CuiComplete Episode Battle – “Frieza’s Assassination”30,000 – Level 1
Dr. WheeloComplete Zen-Oh Order: “Use Dr. Gero in Battle 10 times”45,000 – Level 10
DyspoComplete Episode Battle – “Virtuous Warrior, Virtuous Villain”90,000 – Level 1
Future GohanComplete Bonus Battle – “Defiance in the face of despair! Gohan vs. Android”60,000 – Level 10
Frieza Force SoldierComplete Bonus Battle – “Welcome to the Frieza Force”30,000 – Level 1
FrostComplete Tournament of Destroyers Once90,000 – Level 1
Fused ZamasuSuper Shenron Wish120,000 – Level 20
Goku (GT)Complete Episode Battle – Number One Spot75,000 – Level 1
Goku (Teen)Complete World Tournament Once45,000 – Level 1
Goku (Super) – UI SignComplete Episode Battle – “Goku’s Mentor”120,000 – Level 1
Gogeta (Super)Complete Bonus Battle – Greatest Saiyan of All105,000 – Level 10
Gogeta (GT)Complete Zen-Oh Order: “Use Gogeta in battle 10 times”120-000 – Level 10
Goku BlackSuper Shenron Wish75,000 Zeni – Level 20
HirudegarnComplete Bonus Battle – “Great Saiyaman vs. Kaiju?!”90,000 – Level 10
JanembaN/A60,000 – CoLevel 10
King ColdComplete Episode Battle – “Parent-Child Tournament of Power”60,000 – Level 10
KaleComplete Episode Battle – “Surpass God, Trunks in Future Trunks”60,000 – Level 1
KakunsaN/A90,000 – Level 1
Lord SlugComplete Episode Battle – “Android 17”60,000 – Level 10
Majin VegetaComplete Episode Battle – “The Long-Awaited Battle”105,000 – Level 1
Majin BuuComplete Bonus Battle – “To Be The Best: Advanced”90,000 – Level 1
Mecha FriezaComplete Episode Battle – “Frieza Descends on Earth”90,000 – Level 1
Metal CoolerComplete Zen-Oh Order: “Use Cooler in Battle 10 Times”105,000 – Level 10
NailComplete Episode Battle – “Piccolo Returns to his birthplace”60,000 – Level 10
Pan (GT)Complete Episode Battle – “Defend the Earth from the Frieza Force”45,000 – Level 10
RoasieComplete Bonus Battle – “Neo Tri-Beam is all powered up Like Never Before”90,000 – Level 1
Super Gogeta (Z)Complete Other World Tournament Once105,000 – Level 1
SaibamanComplete Yamcha Games once30,000 – Level 1
SpopovichComplete Episode Battle – “Lust for Power”30,000 – Level 1
Super Garlic Jr.Complete Zen-Oh order: “Use Piccolo 10 times in battle”45,000 – Level 10
Syn Shenron (GT)N/A120,000 – Level 10
TapionComplete Episode Battle – “Final Battle with Zamasu”45,000 – Level 10
TurlesComplete Bonus Battle – “Avenger Returns”60,000 – Level 10
Uub (GT)Complete Episode Battle – “The Power of One, The Power of All”60,000 – Level 10
Vegeta (GT)Complete Episode Battle – “Pushing The Limit”120,000 – Level 10
VidelComplete Episode Battle “Chaos At the World Tournament” and choose “Attempt to stop the fight”30,000 – Level 1
YajirobeComplete Episode Battle – “Vegeta’s Secret Maneuver”30,000 – Level 1

The player has the choice of either purchasing a player or outright unlocking them through certain conditions. If you plan on buying all characters with Zeni, make sure to save up. Apparently, it costs over 3,000,000 Zeni to afford all characters in Sparking Zero. And you also need to reach a certain player level before being able to purchase new fighters.

Either way, you’ll need to earn your complete roster.

Overall, that’s how to unlock every character in Dragon Ball Sparking Zero. We wish you luck in unlocking them all so you can play with all of them across a variety of modes. With over 180 characters on the roster, you won’t be getting bored of Sparking Zero’s fast-paced combat. Have fun playing with your favorite Dragon Ball characters.

In other news, feel free to check out our other Sparking Zero guides. Whether you need to collect dragon balls or find all sparking episodes, we’ve got you covered.

