Dragon Ball Sparking Zero has 47 total characters that you can unlock by playing the game. These range from characters like Goku (GT) to Fused Zamasu, and more. However, not everyone knows how to unlock every character. Therefore, we created a list of all unlockable characters in Sparking Zero as well as their Shop Price.

How Do You Unlock Every Character in Dragon Ball Sparking Zero?

Character How to Unlock Shop Price (Zeni) – Player Level Anilaza Complete The Tournament of Power Once 120,000 – Level 1 . Bardock N/A 60,000 – Level 10 . Baby Vegeta Complete Zen-Oh Order: “Use Vegeta in Battle 10 times” 75,000 – Level 10 . Bergamo Complete Bonus Battle – “Rematch with Bergamo the Crusher” 90,000 – Level 1 . Broly (Super) Complete Episode Battle – “Goku’s Strength” 60,000 – Level 10 . Bojack Complete Episode Battle – “Combined Power 60,000 – Level 10 . Caulifla Complete Bonus Battle – “Complete Fight! Universe 6’s Mightiest Warriors” 60,000 – Level 1 . Cell Jr. Complete the Cell Games once 30,000 – Level 1 . Cooler Complete Episode Battle – “Brothers Fight Together” 90,000 – Level 10

Cui Complete Episode Battle – “Frieza’s Assassination” 30,000 – Level 1 Dr. Wheelo Complete Zen-Oh Order: “Use Dr. Gero in Battle 10 times” 45,000 – Level 10 Dyspo Complete Episode Battle – “Virtuous Warrior, Virtuous Villain” 90,000 – Level 1 Future Gohan Complete Bonus Battle – “Defiance in the face of despair! Gohan vs. Android” 60,000 – Level 10 Frieza Force Soldier Complete Bonus Battle – “Welcome to the Frieza Force” 30,000 – Level 1 Frost Complete Tournament of Destroyers Once 90,000 – Level 1 Fused Zamasu Super Shenron Wish 120,000 – Level 20 Goku (GT) Complete Episode Battle – Number One Spot 75,000 – Level 1 Goku (Teen) Complete World Tournament Once 45,000 – Level 1 Goku (Super) – UI Sign Complete Episode Battle – “Goku’s Mentor” 120,000 – Level 1

Gogeta (Super) Complete Bonus Battle – Greatest Saiyan of All 105,000 – Level 10 Gogeta (GT) Complete Zen-Oh Order: “Use Gogeta in battle 10 times” 120-000 – Level 10 Goku Black Super Shenron Wish 75,000 Zeni – Level 20 Hirudegarn Complete Bonus Battle – “Great Saiyaman vs. Kaiju?!” 90,000 – Level 10 Janemba N/A 60,000 – CoLevel 10 King Cold Complete Episode Battle – “Parent-Child Tournament of Power” 60,000 – Level 10 Kale Complete Episode Battle – “Surpass God, Trunks in Future Trunks” 60,000 – Level 1 Kakunsa N/A 90,000 – Level 1 Lord Slug Complete Episode Battle – “Android 17” 60,000 – Level 10 Majin Vegeta Complete Episode Battle – “The Long-Awaited Battle” 105,000 – Level 1

Majin Buu Complete Bonus Battle – “To Be The Best: Advanced” 90,000 – Level 1 Mecha Frieza Complete Episode Battle – “Frieza Descends on Earth” 90,000 – Level 1 Metal Cooler Complete Zen-Oh Order: “Use Cooler in Battle 10 Times” 105,000 – Level 10 Nail Complete Episode Battle – “Piccolo Returns to his birthplace” 60,000 – Level 10 Pan (GT) Complete Episode Battle – “Defend the Earth from the Frieza Force” 45,000 – Level 10 Roasie Complete Bonus Battle – “Neo Tri-Beam is all powered up Like Never Before” 90,000 – Level 1 Super Gogeta (Z) Complete Other World Tournament Once 105,000 – Level 1 Saibaman Complete Yamcha Games once 30,000 – Level 1 Spopovich Complete Episode Battle – “Lust for Power” 30,000 – Level 1 Super Garlic Jr. Complete Zen-Oh order: “Use Piccolo 10 times in battle” 45,000 – Level 10

Syn Shenron (GT) N/A 120,000 – Level 10 Tapion Complete Episode Battle – “Final Battle with Zamasu” 45,000 – Level 10 Turles Complete Bonus Battle – “Avenger Returns” 60,000 – Level 10 Uub (GT) Complete Episode Battle – “The Power of One, The Power of All” 60,000 – Level 10 Vegeta (GT) Complete Episode Battle – “Pushing The Limit” 120,000 – Level 10 Videl Complete Episode Battle “Chaos At the World Tournament” and choose “Attempt to stop the fight” 30,000 – Level 1 Yajirobe Complete Episode Battle – “Vegeta’s Secret Maneuver” 30,000 – Level 1

The player has the choice of either purchasing a player or outright unlocking them through certain conditions. If you plan on buying all characters with Zeni, make sure to save up. Apparently, it costs over 3,000,000 Zeni to afford all characters in Sparking Zero. And you also need to reach a certain player level before being able to purchase new fighters.

Either way, you’ll need to earn your complete roster.

Overall, that’s how to unlock every character in Dragon Ball Sparking Zero. We wish you luck in unlocking them all so you can play with all of them across a variety of modes. With over 180 characters on the roster, you won’t be getting bored of Sparking Zero’s fast-paced combat. Have fun playing with your favorite Dragon Ball characters.

In other news, feel free to check out our other Sparking Zero guides. Whether you need to collect dragon balls or find all sparking episodes, we’ve got you covered.

For more gaming news, visit ClutchPoints. Furthermore, subscribe to our gaming newsletter for more weekly info.