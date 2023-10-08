In the comment section, Drake defends friendship with Millie Bobby Brown, calling out those “‘weirdos.”

It appears Drake is defensive about comments towards him and Millie Bobby Brown in his new track. Responding to his friendship with Brown, he's been silent, but he has become much more vocal, according to Entertainment Weekly.

He name-drops the Stranger Things star in his new song, Another Late Night. His lyrics are, “Weirdos in my comments talkin' bout some Millie Bobby, look/Bring them jokes up to the gang, we get to really flockin',” It continues, “Or send a finger to your mama is some FedEx boxes/ Open up that s**t, it's jaw-droppin', really shockin', ayy.”

The Beginning of Drake and Millie Bobby Brown's Friendship

Their friendship stems from 2018 after it was revealed that they'd been texting when she was 14 and he was 31. At that time, there was some significant backlash due to the age gap.

However, along with a friendship, it's also a mentorship.

“I love him. I met him in Australia and he's honestly so fantastic — a great friend and a great role model.” Brown said in an interview with Access Hollywood, “We just texted each other the other day. He was like, ‘I miss you so much.' I was like, ‘I miss you more.'”

Millie defended the friendship on an Instagram story, stating, “Why u gotta make a lovely friendship ur headline? U guys are weird…”

Drake's Another Late Night is one of the songs on his eighth studio album, For All the Dogs. The album has 23 tracks and collaborations with SZA, Bad Bunny, 21 Savage, J. Cole, and more.

Call the people who addressed their friendship weirdos, but at least they inspired a track.