In J. Cole‘s much-anticipated verse on Drake's latest album, “For All The Dogs,” the rapper addressed a long-standing debate among fans regarding who holds the title of the “hardest MC,” Complex reports. Cole posed the question, “Love when they argue the hardest MC/ Is it K-Dot, is it Aubrey, or me?/ We the big three like we started a league/ But right now, I feel like Muhammed Ali.”

In his verse, J. Cole also playfully compared himself and Drake to the iconic Spider-Man meme, where two versions of the superhero face each other. He rapped, “The Spider-Man meme is me looking at Drake,” emphasizing the friendly rivalry and camaraderie between the two highly successful artists.

The discourse surrounding these three and who is the best started taking form not too long after Cole dropped 2014 Forest Hills Drive. The order to which they belong usually has fans placing the North Carolina rapper in third, behind Drake and Kendrick Lamar.

Hearing Cole not only touch on this subject but rap about it in a verse with one of them is sweet poetry for fans. The man did say he feels like Ali right now, so it's safe to say he believes he deserves that top spot. Meanwhile, the other two can decide who goes for second and third. Whatever the case, this feature serves as a great treat for fans of all three of the artists.

Cole's contribution to “For All The Dogs” has stirred excitement among fans and added another layer to the ongoing discussions about hip-hop's top talents.