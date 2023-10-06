In a surprising announcement, Drake, the chart-topping rapper known for hits like “God's Plan” and “Hotline Bling,” has revealed that he is taking a break from music to prioritize his health, according to PageSix. He made this announcement during an appearance on SiriusXM's Sound 42 show “Table for One.”

Drake, who is 36 years old, disclosed that he has been dealing with persistent stomach issues for several years and now feels the need to address them. He expressed his determination to focus on his well-being and emphasized the importance of good health in life. He stated, “I need to focus on my health, and I need to get right, and I'm going to do that.”

As a result of this decision, the rapper plans to step away from making music for an unspecified duration. He mentioned that he might be absent from the music scene for “maybe a year.” This news comes on the same day he released his latest album, “For All the Dogs,” featuring a star-studded lineup of collaborators, including Sza, Bad Bunny, 21 Savage, Sexyy Red, Chief Keef, and more.

Despite the release of his new album and a recently dropped music video featuring his 5-year-old son, Adonis, Drake feels compelled to take this hiatus to address his health issues. He shares Adonis with French artist Sophie Brussaux, and this break may provide an opportunity for the rapper to spend more quality time with his son.

While fans eagerly await Drake's return to the music scene, his decision to prioritize his health serves as a reminder of the importance of self-care, even for the biggest stars in the industry. Drake's openness about his health struggles resonates with many who may be facing similar challenges.