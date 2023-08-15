Millie Bobby Brown is one of the biggest stars in the world thanks to Stranger Things. But the actress is trying to keep a wall between her public and private life — especially with her forthcoming wedding with Jake Bongiovi.

Speaking to WWD (prior to the SAG-AFTRA strike), Brown spoke about having privacy as a public figure. “I think it's nice for people to have a look through a window and see how my heart is, because so many people love my characters and are interested in my characters. But for people to actually…I try to keep a lot of people out,” she said. “I draw the curtains because I believe in privacy for my own sanity really, just to keep people out and lock that fence. But it’s nice to be able to open the curtains and let people see what I’m interested in, and to share that joy with others and see if they’re interested in what I’m interested in.”

This approach continues when it comes to her upcoming wedding with Bongiovi — which sounds like it's still being planned. “I think probably drawing the curtains, just because there are only so many moments in life that you get only once. And to have everyone’s opinions and eyes looking at that just feels unnatural to me,” she confessed. “So I feel it’s important to keep those things, those small precious moments in life, really close to your chest. I can say that the planning is going — it’s so fun and it’s such an exciting time in my life.”

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi got engaged in April. Brown is currently awaiting the SAG-AFTRA to end so she can get started on Stranger Things Season 5. In the meantime, it looks like a lot of wedding planning will occur. Congratulations to the couple.