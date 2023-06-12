DJ Drama has reportedly encountered trouble with a group of individuals claiming to be Drake fans in Toronto. The incident occurred after DJ Drama's performance at the Century nightclub on King Street. In a video posted online, three masked men, all wearing matching jeans and T-shirts, holding what looks like DJ Drama's Generation Now chain. They taunt him for “not checking in” and shout out Drake while displaying what seems to be stolen items, including an iced-out Rolex watch, according to XXL.

DJ Drama was allegedly robbed last night in Toronto.👀 The goons who did it shout-out Drake.😳 pic.twitter.com/EKTCbiLEli — Hip Hop Ties (@HipHopTiesMedia) June 11, 2023

According to an eyewitness at the scene, the snatching took place inside the club. It's worth noting that Drake and DJ Drama had previously reconciled their differences. They put an end to their feud and publicly settled their issues. The rift between them began in 2015 when rumors circulated that DJ Drama had informed Meek Mill about Drake's alleged use of a ghostwriter on their collaboration, “R.I.C.O.”

The incident involving Drama and the alleged robbery by Drake fans highlights the potential consequences of not adhering to certain expectations within the music industry. The notion of “checking in” is often associated with artists informing local figures or influential individuals about their presence in a particular city. Failing to do so can lead to various repercussions, including confrontations or misunderstandings.

While it remains unclear whether Drama was a specific target or if this incident reflects a larger issue, the video has generated attention within the hip-hop community. DJ Drama, known for his Gangsta Grillz mixtapes and contributions to the genre, has yet to publicly comment on the incident.

As the story unfolds, fans and industry observers will see if any further developments arise and how they may impact the relationship between DJ Drama, Drake, and their respective fan bases.