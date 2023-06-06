Buffalo rapper Benny the Butcher has opened up about his disappointment over an unreleased song featuring Drake, expressing his frustration at not being able to capitalize on the highly anticipated collaboration. During an interview with Joe Budden on the show Conversation Lovers Only, Benny revealed his feelings about the shelved track, HipHopDX confirms.

Expressing his frustration, Benny the Butcher admitted, “I was pissed, I’m not gonna lie. I was pissed, man. It’s a fucking Drake record! It was surely my biggest record… And the record’s just sitting in my pocket.” While he struggled to pinpoint the exact reason why the song got shelved, Benny acknowledged the complexities of music releases, particularly when it involves one of the biggest rappers in the world.

When asked about the possible reasons behind the decision, Benny acknowledged the potential impact of timing on the release. “That’s the biggest artist in the world, so I understand his release schedule might be hectic or he might have people that be like, ‘We can’t drop that right now because we doing this.’ I understand that,” he explained.

Despite his disappointment, Benny made it clear that he harbors no ill will towards Drake or the OVO camp for the collaboration not seeing the light of day. In fact, Benny revealed that Drake personally reached out to inform him about the decision. “I don’t take it to heart… Even for him to hit me up personally, that lets me know where he's at,” Benny stated, emphasizing his respect for Drake's stature in the industry.

While the unreleased collaboration remains a missed opportunity for Benny the Butcher, he remains optimistic about the future and holds no grudge against Drake. The disappointment serves as a reminder of the intricacies of the music industry and the challenges that come with coordinating releases, particularly when dealing with high-profile artists like Drake.