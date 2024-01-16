Drake has clever response for Yasiin Bey

In a witty response to Yasiin Bey's recent comments on Drake‘s music, the Canadian rapper took to Instagram to share a throwback Method Man interview, subtly firing back at the legendary MC. Bey had previously described Drake as “pop” and suggested that his music was suitable for shopping in places like Target, with a hint of skepticism about its hip-hop authenticity.

Drake's Instagram Story featured a clip from a vintage Method Man interview, where the Wu-Tang Clan member elaborates on his definition of hip-hop as a comprehensive culture encompassing various elements like fashion, language, dance, DJing, and wordplay. The clip captures Method Man emphasizing that hip-hop is not just about music but a way of life.

Captioning the post, Drake cleverly referenced Yasiin Bey's own lyrics, alluding to Bey's 1999 track “Uma Says.” Drake wrote, “What umi say again? Lemme shine my light king don’t change up now,” quoting a line from Bey's song: “My Umi said shine your light on the world/Shine your light for the world to see.”

This Instagram retort showcases Drake's ability to respond to criticism with a mix of humor and lyrical finesse. By referencing Yasiin Bey's own work, Drake not only defends his position in the hip-hop landscape but also adds a layer of playfulness to the exchange. The use of social media platforms for such responses has become a common trend among artists, allowing them to engage with fans and address controversies directly.

As the rap world eagerly watches the banter unfold, Drake's clever comeback demonstrates his prowess not only in the studio but also in the arena of social media jousting, proving that he can shine his light, both musically and metaphorically, on any platform.