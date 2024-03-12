Drake is lauding PARTYNEXTDOOR with high praise ahead of the release of his latest single, “Real Woman,” HipHopDX confirms. The OVO Sound signee drops the track on Friday, March 15, as anticipation builds for his first album in four years.
Taking to Instagram to share the news, Drake crowned PARTYNEXTDOOR as “the real G.O.A.T.,” expressing his excitement for the impending release alongside the song's cover art.
This isn't the first time Drake has publicly shown his admiration for PARTYNEXTDOOR. Last year, during a surprise appearance at the singer's homecoming show in Toronto, Drake hailed him as his “favorite artist in the world,” emphasizing the profound impact PARTYNEXTDOOR has had on his own artistry.
Furthermore, the upcoming single, “Real Woman,” should feature on PARTYNEXTDOOR's highly anticipated album, tentatively titled PARTYNEXTDOOR 4 or P4. The project has been described by the Canadian crooner as his most ambitious work to date, with Billboard reporting that he views it as a testament to his dedication and hard work.
Also, in his interview with Billboard, PARTYNEXTDOOR revealed, “This is the hardest I’ve ever worked on an album. This is the proudest I’ve felt. I’m excited to grind even more for the next [one]. I’m in love with how hard you should work for it.”
Fans eagerly await the release of “Real Woman” and anticipate what PARTYNEXTDOOR has in store with his upcoming album. With Drake's endorsement and the singer's own dedication to his craft, expectations are high for what promises to be a standout project in his discography.