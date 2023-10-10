Drake just gave one of his fans a Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon at his It's All a Blur concert in Toronto on Saturday.

The hip-hop star picked a concertgoer at random instead of personally selecting them as he's done before to receive a luxury prize, People reported. During the performance of Slime You Out, Drizzie hyped up his fans by turning on a raffle drum.

He picked the winning ticket out of the drum and called for quiet, “I want to hear the winner scream.” A video taken by an audience member was later posted on X (formerly Twitter) capturing the moment.

Drake gifts a Mercedes-Benz G550V G-Wagon tonight in Toronto. #IAABTour pic.twitter.com/85i3zPw48N — Word On Road (@WordOnRd) October 8, 2023

After he called the winning number, 17482, Drake spotted the fan taking home the luxury SUV. He then called out, all amused, “They got ‘em? They up top? You better bring your ass down here. We’re going to send somebody up there to check that ticket.”

As mentioned before, this is not the first time Drake has Rich Flex-ed in his concerts. Billboard recently listed his giveaways, from a discarded towel to the most recent Mercedes-Benz vehicle.

The gifts include a bright pink Birkin, as well as a Chanel bag that he gave away to a fan celebrating her birthday while referencing the lyrics to his own song Child's Play, “I give Chanel out like a hug”. He also gave “50 bands” or $50,ooo twice to a fan who spent his furniture money to attend the concert and another to one going through a breakup.

Drake pointed out a loyal fan, who he claimed he's seen at every show, “Brooklyn, Dallas, Dallas, Houston, Houston,” and promised a first-class flight and VIP tickets to the next show as well $10,000 in pocket money. He also pledged a Turks and Caicos honeymoon to newlyweds who decided to spend theirs at his concert in Atlanta.

But while these giveaways were for minor things, Drake's offer to help out a fan who was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis (MS) was arguably the most memorable.

A fan-taken video showed the Hotline Bling singer took a break from his set to tell the crowd, “This one's important to me. Her sign says, ‘I just found out I have MS, will you help make my night.”

Chills 🥲 Drake encountered a fan with MS and offered to connect her with 40 and pay her medical bills. pic.twitter.com/LTNZ7NCl37 — Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) October 7, 2023

Drake opened up about how his friend and frequent collaborator 40 (record producer Noah James Shebi) was diagnosed with MS when he was 22. Afterwards, the rapper said he would connect the fan to 40 for a conversation, and then promised that he would “pay whatever it takes to get you the best help in the world.”

Drake's newest album, For All the Dogs, may be his last for some time. On SiriusXM's Sound 42's Table For One, he explained that he's taking a break from music to focus on his health, saying, “Nothing crazy but just I want people to be healthy in life and I’ve been having the craziest problems for years with my stomach. So I need to focus on my health and get right, and I’m going to do that.”

The hip-hop superstar sure wanted to announce his hiatus on a high.