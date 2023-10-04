During a recent stop on his “It's All a Blur Tour” in Miami, Drake displayed his generosity by gifting $50,000 to a fan.

The fan, in question, put up a sign referencing his recent breakup. The fan had originally bought tickets for himself and his ex-girlfriend, who was supposed to attend the show with him. But the two split up before Drake's concert happened.

Drake noticed the fan's sign in the crowd and decided to show some support. He read the sign, which humorously mentioned his album titles, and empathized with the situation. ‘I spent all my savings buying tickets for me and my ex, but Honestly, Nevermind, it's really Her Loss.'

“That’s a good sign to pick tonight. Usually I’ll do something nice for a lady. I’ll do something nice, I’ll give away a bag or some s— like that.”

Drake asked his fan why the ex-girlfriend didn't come to the show. After revealing the truth, the crowd chanted in support of him. Then, the rapper decided to make his night even more special.

“You know what? She’s gonna feel real f—ed up ’cause I’ma give you 50 bands, so you gon’ flex on her tonight,” added Drake. “That’s how we doing it tonight, big dog! It’s your night tonight! And I won’t say it how y’all said it, but f— that young lady.”

The whole arena for Drake's concert even chanted ‘F— that b—-!.'

This received criticism from social media. Many even referenced his comments on Meghan Thee Stallion's case.

Drake hasn't released a statement on his $50K giveaway for his fan yet.