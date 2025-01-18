Drake is not one to mess with. The rapper filed a lawsuit against Universal Music Group (UMG), accusing the company of aiding in the promotion of the false lyrics Kendrick Lamar's “Not Like Us” that paint the artist as a pedophile.

On page 52-53 in the lawsuit, the Toronto rapper's attorneys claim that several streamers were able to monetize their videos by reacting to Kendrick's song. Drake's team claims that UMG did not enforce a copyright on the song which allowed millions of the content creator's fans to continue in sharing the false sentiment. Some of the streamers named in the suit are Kai Cenat, RDC Gaming, Cartier Family, NoLifeShaq, and Zias.

NoLifeShaq reacted to the news in a 10 minute video titled: “DRAKE SNITCHED ON ME!”

In the video, he says, “This n***a Drake done snitched on the reaction community! N***a we chillin’, having fun, and you got us listed in a case? This gotta be the softest n***a ever, dog.”

Other content creators that were named in the suit also reacted to Drake's lawsuit including Zias jokingly calling a lawyer while on stream and saying that he is countersuing Drake for emotional distress.

Drake's Beef With LeBron James

Amid the lawsuit with UMG, Drake has also been wrapped in headlines with LeBron James. Drake released “Fighting Irish Freestyle” which many fans believe is aimed at the Los Angeles Lakers forward.

“The world fell in love with the gimmicks, even my brothers got tickets / Seemed like they loved every minute / Just know this sh*t is personal to us, and it wasn't just business / Analyzin' behavioral patterns is somewhat suspicious / N****s was never happy for me when I run up the digits,” Drake raps in the first verse explaining how he felt that not only LeBron but other industry friends turned their backs on him during the 2024 rap beef with Kendrick Lamar. The line is also in reference to his friendship with DeMar DeRozan who appeared in the music video for Kendrick's “Not Like Us.”

Drake also dug an intentional line against LeBron referencing the watches they traded in the past as well as how they have formed a brotherhood through fatherhood.

“Or when I'm breakin' world records still, as I guzzle a Guinness / Or when I get my fifth Maybach 'cause the color is different / ‘Member we tradin' watches? I gave you that Arabic dial, you gave me a numbered edition / You would even check up on my son like a pediatrician / Sure convinced the gang this sh*t was rooted in love when it isn't,” Drake rapped.

While his relationship with LeBron might be on the rocks, there is still some love shown between him and Stephen Curry. Steph plays for the Golden State Warriors and two embraced courtside during the Warriors and Toronto Raptors game earlier this week. The Raptors beat the Warriors 104 – 101 Monday night but Steph and Drake were still all smiles on the court.

Steph was mentioned in the rap beef but only by Kendrick. In “Meet The Grahams” the Compton native warns Steph — along with LeBron — to stay away from Drake.

“Ayy, LeBron, keep the family away, hey, Curry, keep the family away/To anybody that embody the love for they kids, keep the family away/They lookin' at you too if you standin' by him, keep the family away/I'm lookin' to shoot through any pervert that lives, keep the family safe,” Kendrick raps.