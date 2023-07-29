With the release of Travis Scott's highly anticipated Utopia, Drake has once again taken aim at Pusha T. It's not something out of the blue, but its timing is shocking. After what seemed like the death of their beef, Drizzy couldn't let it die. These two haven't ceased sparring with words since a premature Pusha diss from 2011. However, the main catalyst of the situation stems from 2008, when Pusha T had some choice words for Drake's favorite rapper and Young Money boss, Lil Wayne, according to Complex.

With Drake seemingly reigniting the battle after the pair took some time off, it's worth finding out exactly how this thing went over the past decade-plus. From exposing children and blackface, here's a more thorough breakdown of the infamous Drake and Pusha T beef.

Pusha T Explains The Origins

The feud between Drake and Pusha T can be traced back to the 2000s when Clipse, consisting of Pusha and No Malice, engaged in disses with Lil Wayne from Young Money. The conflict arose when Wayne was accused of adopting Clipse's style and fashion, which he denied in a way that seemed to disparage Pusha and his brother.

In a Hot 97 interview with Funk Flex, Pusha recalled Wayne's response: “Man, I’m on million-dollar buses. You think I wanna be like them?'” This aggressive reply during Pusha's hiatus sparked his competitive spirit, and Drake got involved due to his affiliation with Wayne's camp.

2011 – Don't F*ck With Me

In 2011, Pusha T dropped lines in ‘Don't F*ck With Me' that fans believed were aimed at Drake: “sophomores, actin’ like they boss lords” and “swag don’t match the sweaters.” Drake, known for his love of sweaters, was working on ‘Take Care', his sophomore project at the time. Pusha denied targeting Drake, and Drake didn't take offense but expressed his understanding of the tense climate in the industry. He suggested that if it was about him, a more direct approach would be appreciated next time.

Pusha T Makes A Direct Shot In 2012

In 2012, Pusha released ‘Exodus 23:1,' strongly calling out Drake with lyrics like “Contract all fucked up, I guess that means you all fucked-up / You signed to one n*gga that signed to another n*gga / That’s signed to three n*ggas, now that’s bad luck.” This referred to Drake's deal with Young Money under Cash Money, which is part of Universal Records.

Lil Wayne also responded directly to Pusha T with a tweet addressing the situation.

Fuk pusha t and anybody that love em — Lil Wayne WEEZY F (@LilTunechi) May 24, 2012

2018 Is When Things Get Interesting

Live and breathe pop culture? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending entertainment news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

In May 2018, the feud escalated with Pusha T's ‘Infrared,' referencing Drake: “Your hooks did it/The lyrics pennin’ equals to Trump’s winnin’/The bigger question is how the Russians did it/It was written like Nas but it came from Quentin.”

Drake fired back with “Duppy Freestyle”: “Tell ’Ye we got an invoice comin’ to you/Considering we just sold another 20 for you…You’re not even top 5, as far as your label talent goes…I could never have a Virgil in my circle and hold him back, ‘cause he makes me nervous/…You n*ggas leeches and serpents.” Drake also called out Kanye for not writing his own stuff and referenced their collaboration on ‘The Life of Pablo.'

The track touched on personal matters, mentioning Pusha's drug-dealing image, Drake's signed microphone purchase, and even named Pusha's fiancée in the lyrics. Drake also sent an actual invoice to G.O.O.D Music as a response.

The Story Of Adidon

In May, Pusha T released ‘The Story of Adidon,' countering Drake's drug dealer line with “You’re not that good of a father,” sparking speculation about Drake having a child with Sophie Brussaux. The cover featured a picture of Drake in blackface. Pusha addressed Drake's strained relationship with his father and mocked his producer's multiple sclerosis battle, coinciding with World MS Day.

Pusha's lyrics also brought up Drake's alleged son, Adonis, and the Adidas partnership, claiming Adonis deserves more than a mere press run, possibly impacting the rumored switch from Jordan Brand to Adidas. The song's bold revelations created a frenzy among fans, leaving many to believe that Pusha ultimately won the war of words.

The Beef Today and Meltdown

With not many quotables after “The Story of Adidon” dropped outside of a weak attempt of a response in the form of a “Scorpion” album single “I'm Upset,” the two were relatively quiet. The Toronto star may have had subtle jabs in interviews, but they weren't anything to take seriously. Perhaps, “Meltdown” was his way of creeping back into the battle.

Travis Scott's project dropped on July 28, featuring a fierce guest verse from Drake on the track “Meltdown.” The double-sided song, produced by Coleman, BNYX, Boi-1da, Vinylz, and Tay Keith, sees Drake taking not-so-subtle shots at Virginia natives.

He raps, “I melt down the chains that I bought from yo boss/ Give a f*ck about all of that heritage shit.”

Drake seems to be referencing the custom chains Pharrell auctioned last year, which he was later seen wearing in his “Jumbotron Shit Poppin” video. The jewelry, worth $3.3 million, included a 14K three-tone N.E.R.D pendant chain, a white gold brain pendant chain, and a skateboard pendant chain.