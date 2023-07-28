Hip-hop megastar Drake has once again proven his love for the genre's history and its iconic figures. The rapper recently emerged as the buyer of Tupac Shakur's crown ring, purchased for an astounding $1 million at Sotheby's auction in New York City. The glittering 14k ring, adorned with a blend of gold, ruby, and diamond jewels, was worn by the legendary Tupac during the 1996 MTV Video Music Awards, making it a priceless piece of hip-hop history, TMZ reports.

Drake reveals that he’s the person who bought Tupac’s crown ring for $1,016,000 at auction. pic.twitter.com/agCLd4Oto2 — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) July 28, 2023

Drake, who showcased his new prized possession on Instagram, has been an avid fan of Tupac, with the late rapper being his top artist on Spotify streams last year. The acquisition of the iconic ring solidifies Drake's devotion to preserving and celebrating the culture's most cherished artifacts.

The auction at Sotheby's saw the Tupac ring surpassing initial estimates of $200k-$300k, becoming the “most valuable hip-hop artifact ever sold at auction.” Drake's acquisition of the ring now ranks it among the most expensive items ever sold at Sotheby's.

In addition to the dazzling Tupac ring, Drake has been expanding his rapper-owned jewelry collection, making headlines earlier this year for purchasing some of Pharrell's precious baubles. Notably, the rapper revealed in his music video for “Jumbotron Sh*t Poppin” that he bought Pharrell's 14-karat, three-tone pendant chain, featuring diamond-encrusted icons of Pharrell and his N.E.R.D. members, for a whopping $2.2 million through Pharrell's auction website Joopiter.

Drake's latest acquisition highlights not only his passion for collecting hip-hop memorabilia but also his willingness to invest heavily in the genre's history. With a love for the iconic Tupac and his unparalleled contributions to rap, the crown ring's addition to Drake's jewelry collection further cements the rapper's status as a true fan and a dedicated guardian of hip-hop heritage.