Grammy-winning artist Drake is set to venture into the literary world with the announcement of his first poetry book. Taking to Instagram on Friday, the Canadian rapper revealed a blue-covered book titled TITLES RUIN EVERYTHING A STREAM OF CONSCIOUSNESS BY KENZA SAMIR & AUBREY GRAHAM, Complex reports. The book is scheduled to release on Saturday on Drake's merchandise site, drakerelated.com, as well as select retailers.

Expressing his excitement, Drake captioned his post, “I don't know if I have ever wanted people to buy or support something more in my life…our first book is available tmrw on @drakerelated and other select retailers.” Although the price of the book has not been disclosed yet, fans eagerly await the opportunity to add Drake's poetic work to their collection.

The project was initially teased by Drake during the debut episode of his radio show, Table For One, last summer. He expressed gratitude to Kenza, a Toronto-based poet with whom he has collaborated on various works, including his 2015 solo mixtape, If You're Reading This, It's Too Late. Drake and Kenza have joined forces once again to create a poetry book set to be released this year.

This literary endeavor follows the release of Her Loss, a collaborative LP featuring Drake and 21 Savage. The project marked the third record in a trilogy, following Certified Lover Boy and Honestly, Nevermind.

Drake's foray into poetry expands his artistic repertoire, showcasing his passion for creative expression beyond music. With his immense popularity and dedicated fan base, the anticipation for his poetry book is high. As the release date approaches, fans eagerly await the opportunity to delve into Drake's poetic musings and explore a different dimension of his artistic talent.