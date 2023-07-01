Drake, the renowned rap superstar from Toronto, is making it clear that he takes his friendship with 21 Savage seriously. In a comical yet ominous move, he recently issued a warning to anyone who dares to have beef with 21 Savage during their tour together, XXL confirms.

Taking to his Instagram Story on Friday, Drake shared a brief clip of himself reenacting a scene from his teen dramatic series, Degrassi: The Next Generation. In the video, Drake mimics aiming a fictitious gun with his fingers before throwing his hands in the air. He captioned the clip, “If anyone got beef with Savage on tour, this is how I'm coming. Be warned.”

Drake is giving everyone a warning and shows what's going happen to anyone if they try to beef with 21 Savage while they're touring. 🤣😂 pic.twitter.com/VpUPPY0Kqp — No Jumper (@nojumper) July 1, 2023

Although the tour was originally scheduled to kick off on June 29 in Memphis, Drake decided to delay it until August. While some fans have expressed disappointment over the delay, Drake's team is diligently working to reschedule all the shows. The June 29 concert has been rescheduled for August 6, and the July 1 show in Columbus, Ohio, will now take place on October 9. As a result, the tour will now begin on July 5 in Chicago, a week later than initially planned.

Neither Drake nor 21 Savage has provided a specific reason for the tour delays. This is not the first time Drake has postponed a tour; in 2018, his tour with Migos was also delayed by two weeks.

It is worth noting that Drake's threat carries extra weight due to his portrayal of Jimmy Brooks on Degrassi: The Next Generation. The character Jimmy became synonymous with Drake during his time on the show, especially in the episode where he ended up in a wheelchair after being shot during a school shooting.