The Atlanta Dream and the Indiana Fever haven't faced off since June 21, and both teams have changed since then. The Dream have been rolling as of late winning three of their last four games, while the Fever have also been winning a lot since the Olympic break. Both teams are fighting to get into the playoffs, but the Dream have to do a little more work since they're currently in the 9-seed.

Caitlin Clark and Fever head coach Christie Sides spoke with the media before the game about what's been different about the Dream since the last time they played each other.

“One of the things is offensively they’re doing a few things differently, really deliberate with their offense. Rhyne [Howard] is back and she’s getting a lot more touches, and playing like she’s capable of doing,” Sides said. “They have threats on the floor with Jordin Canada back and she didn’t play the last time. She makes it really difficult and she’s a good point guard. I think both of us are different today than we were back in June.”

“I think they’re starting three different people than when we played them in June. They’re really good in transition, they have really good iso players that are really good 1-on-1, so you’re going to have to guard your man, but I think our team defense is really important,” Clark said. “We were a step behind against Minnesota [Lynx], so tonight we have to pull over in rotation because they have some very talented players on that team.”

The Dream and Fever have both improved since their last matchup

The Atlanta Dream and the Indiana Fever will be facing each other for the third time this year. The Fever won the first two games, with the last one coming on June 21. It’s been two months since they’ve played, and both teams look different heading into this matchup.

Rhyne Howard and Jordin Canada missed the last matchup against the Fever, and they’ll be important in this game for the Dream. Both players have been major contributors since coming back from injury, and they’re a big reason the Dream are 3-1 since the Olympic break.

One player for the Dream who has been playing good basketball is Tina Charles, who made history last week moving up to No.2 in the all-time scoring list. It’s not just her scoring that helped the Dream since the break, but it’s also been her rebounding. Charles has grabbed 13+ rebounds in three of the last four games. It’ll be important that she keeps that up with the Fever frontcourt being a good group in the interior.

For the Fever, Caitlin Clark has improved her game over the season, and she looks like she’s in a good rhythm now since the break. Not only has Clark been playing good basketball for the Fever, but Aliyah Boston and Kelsey Mitchell have also been critical to the team’s success.

The Dream are sitting right outside of the playoff race and a win tonight will put them in front of the Chicago Sky for the time being, and a few games behind the Fever. On the other hand, the Fever are looking to stay in the playoff race and move up the standings for a better position. Though this game may seem like just another game, both of these will be fighting to be in the top 8 when the season ends.