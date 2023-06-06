Drew Barrymore got vulnerable about her complicated relationship with her mother, Jaid Barrymore. In an essay published by Vulture, she said that she will always care about her mother and wants the best for her despite their past. She emancipated her mother Jaid and her father John Drew Barrymore at 14 years old.

“I actually want her to be happy and thrive and be healthy,” the actress and talk show host said of her mother. “But I have to f—— grow in spite of her being on this planet.” Vulture reported in its story that Drew still supports Jaid financially.

She also slammed reports of her wishing ill will on her mother.

“I dared to say it, and I didn’t feel good,” she told the outlet. “I do care. I’ll never not care. I don’t know if I’ve ever known how to fully guard, close off, not feel, build the wall up.”

She told the outlet's reporter about a text she received from mother.

“I texted my mom for her birthday, and she told me she loved me and she was proud of me. I don’t care how old you get or how big your mission is.”

“When your mom tells you she loves you, you revert back to small,” she added. “And the fact that she loves me with my truth and my honesty is the best time I have ever heard her say it.”

She also added that wrote a Mother's Day blog post in May to help mend their relationship.

“I was really excited I could tell you I’ve done some serious work, and I do feel different. I forgive my mom. I forgive my dad,” she said, referencing her late father, who died in 2004. “I’ve never forgiven myself, but I’d like to, and I’m ready to.”

Barrymore speaks to her high-profile guests about similar situations on her show on Paramount Plus.