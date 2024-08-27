Next year, Oasis will make their long-awaited return as they embark on a European reunion tour, and WWE's Drew McIntyre wants in and has expressed so with the use of the iconic Wolverine meme.

He took to X (formerly Twitter) to share his hopes of getting tickets. They go on sale on Saturday, August 31. McIntyre sounds like he will be amongst the thousands of fans registering for tickets.

“No one deserves anything in this life, BUT… After singing Oasis in Cardiff that one time it would be a travesty if I didn’t get tickets,” McIntyre posted with the iconic Wolverine meme. “See you in 2025 as you were DM x.”

He will not be alone in trying to secure Oasis tickets. Their reunion comes 15 years after they broke up. Liam and Noel Gallagher have finally come together and put their differences aside.

Ironically, Oasis' 2025 reunion tour will begin with two shows at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales. This is the same venue as the WWE's inaugural Clash at the Castle PLE in 2022. After the show ended, Drew McIntyre infamously sang Oasis' “Don't Look Back in Anger” with Tyson Fury.

Who is Drew McIntyre?

Drew McIntyre is one of the biggest stars on WWE's RAW roster. He is currently entrenched in a feud with CM Punk. This began at the 2024 Royal Rumble when McIntyre injured Punk's tricep.

Over the following months, McIntyre and Punk exchanged verbal (and some physical) blows. Punk cost McIntyre several chances at the World Heavyweight Championship.

Their first match took place at the 2024 SummerSlam PLE in Cleveland, Ohio. Seth “Freakin” Rollins served as the match's special guest referee. Ultimately, McIntyre got his redemption against Punk, winning the match.

But the rivalry will not end there. McIntyre and Punk are set for a second match at the upcoming Bash in Berlin PLE on August 31. It is a strap match, meaning they will be connected to each other. The first to touch all four corner turnbuckles will win.

McIntyre is a former three-time WWE world champion. He has held the WWE Championship twice and the World Heavyweight Championship once. Additionally, McIntyre has won a Royal Rumble and Money in the Bank ladder match.

He made his WWE main roster debut in 2009 as a part of the SmackDown roster. McIntyre had an up-and-down run before departing the company in 2014. After going through the independent circuit, a reinvigorated McIntyre joined the company again in 2017. He has since become one of their biggest attractions.

Oasis' 2025 reunion tour

On August 27, 2024, Oasis announced their 14-date European reunion tour. This was after days of speculation leading up to the announcement. They will begin the tour in Wales before playing shows in England, Scotland, and Ireland.

Oasis was originally together from 1991-2009. After Noel Gallagher left the band, his brother Liam continued it under a new name, Beady Eye. They eventually broke up in 2014.

Noel and Liam both went on their own successful solo tours. Noel formed the High Flying Birds in 2010. They have released four albums, most recently Council Skies in 2023.