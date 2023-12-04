Singer Dua Lipa opened up in a recent LA Times interview about how her songs aren't made to be instant hits but take time to grow.

Singer Dua Lipa opened up about her growth as a musician.

In a recent piece for the LA Times, Lipa talked about how important it is to keep a slow pace on her music.

Dua Lipa opens up about the slow growth of her songs

“My songs tend to have a very slow but stable growth over time,” she said. “There's always something that's a little weird about them that the more you listen to them, people want to listen to them more. They grow slowly, but they stick around. And that's all I want: I think the longevity is more important than the instant-hit thing.”

Additionally, she revealed that she usually writes from experience, so writing a song for Barbie was something new. She is the musician for the song Dance the Night, which is a big part of the movie.

“I'm so used to going into the station and talking about myself and my feelings and what's happening in my life,” she said. “Trying to embody a character that's [in] somebody else's world, how do I go in and tell that story? [This was] an assignment, which I hadn't really done before.”

The star also discussed about the song and what it was used for.

“When Greta and Mark told me about what part of the film they wanted me to write a song for, it was the pinnacle moment where everything changes from good to bad [for Barbie],” she revealed. “I love juxtaposition.”

Dua Lipa handled writing for Barbie quite well, and it'll be interesting to see what the singer does going forward. Slow and steady is fine with her fans.