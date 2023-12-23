Trevor Zegras could be back in the lineup on Saturday night.

The Anaheim Ducks are having another tough National Hockey League season as the rebuild continues. The Ducks are 12-20, have won just three of their last 10 games, and currently sit in third last place in the Western Conference.

But there may be some good news on the horizon. Trevor Zegras, who has missed the last 20 games with a lower-body injury, practiced on the team's top line alongside Alex Killorn and Troy Terry on Friday and could return to the lineup for a matchup with the Seattle Kraken at home on Saturday night.

The 22-year-old was a highly-touted prospect before being drafted No. 9 overall by Anaheim in the 2019 NHL Draft. His first two full seasons were excellent; Zegras amassed 61 points in 75 games in 2021-22, and followed it up with 65 in 81 last year.

But 2023-24 has not been kind to the former Boston University Terrier. Zegras recorded just a goal and an assist in his first 12 games before going down to injury, and he's not looked at all like a first-round selection in the limited time he's been healthy.

Still, it looks like he'll get an opportunity to turn things around in a key role right off the bat.

Leo Carlsson still being evaluated

While Trevor Zegras getting healthy is excellent news for the Ducks, the team was dealt an unfortunate injury blow in Thursday night's 3-0 loss to the Calgary Flames.

Rookie forward Leo Carlsson sustained a lower-body injury in the third period of the contest; Flames D-man MacKenzie Weegar seemed to fall against Carlsson's right side, which made his leg buckle inward.

The 18-year-old couldn't put any weight on his right leg as he was helped off the ice.

“Weegar there was lunging and then Leo lost his balance,” Ducks head coach Greg Cronin explained postgame, according to NHL.com's Dan Arritt. “You could see when Weegar fell on him, any sport when that happens, it's not good.”

Zegras took over Carlsson's spot on the top line, and it looks like the former No. 2 overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft could be out of the lineup for the foreseeable future.

“You never like to see a teammate go down, it doesn't matter who it is,” said Anaheim blueliner Jamie Drysdale.

Carlsson has scored eight goals and 15 points in 23 games in what was shaping up to be an excellent rookie season. The hope is that the youngster will be able to get back onto the ice as soon as possible.