The Anaheim Ducks will head to TD Garden to play the Boston Bruins for the second time in five days. We're here to share our NHL odds series, make a Ducks-Bruins prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Ducks edged out the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-2 in an overtime thriller on Tuesday. Initially, scoring was a struggle for the Ducks as they trailed 1-0 with five minutes left in the second period. But Ryan Strome knotted the game up with his first goal of the season. Later, Adam Fantilli gave the Jackets the lead over the team that passed him in the NHL Draft. But Brett Leason came through with the equalizer to send it to overtime.

The Ducks took advantage of a beautiful pass from Benoit-Olivier Froulx to Frank Vatrano, who sunk home the game-winning goal to give the Ducks their first road victory of the season. Significantly, they were in that situation thanks to Lukas Dostal, who stopped 35 shots while allowing only two goals. The Ducks won 61 percent of their faceoffs. However, they also went 0 for 4 on the powerplay and 6 for 7 on the penalty kill. The Ducks blocked 21 shots.

The Bruins shut out the Chicago Blackhawks 3-0 on Tuesday at the United Center. Initially, it was scoreless after the first period. Pavel Zacha broke the tie in the early second period with a goal. Then, the Killer B's tacked on two quick third-period goals by Matthew Poitras and Trent Frederic. Jeremy Swayman was incredible in the net, stopping all 23 shots for the shutout.

The Bruins took 43 shots on goal while winning 51 percent of their faceoffs. However, they also went 0 for 4 on the powerplay and killed all three penalties. The Bruins delivered 15 hits and blocked 13 shots.

The Bruins have won the last three games in this series. Yet, somehow, the Ducks have gone 6-4 in the last 10 games at the TD Garden. The Bruins defeated the Ducks 3-1 at the Honda Center on Sunday.

Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Ducks-Bruins Odds

Anaheim Ducks: +1.5 (-102)

Boston Bruins: -1.5 (-118)

Over: 5.5 (-140)

Under: 5.5 (+112)

How to Watch Ducks vs. Bruins

Time: 7:10 PM ET/4:10 PM PT

TV: ESPN+ and Bally Sports SoCal

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Ducks Will Cover The Spread

The Ducks look like an improved team from last season, based on their level of play over five games. Yet, they are 2-3 because of their inability to score goals, as they have averaged 2.8 goals per game. The Ducks have scored one goal in three of their first six games.

Vatrano leads the Ducks with five goals and one assist. Meanwhile, linemate Strome has notched one goal and four assists. Second-year player Mason McTavish has added two goals and three assists while staying on the second line with Vatrano and Strome.

But the top line is struggling. Unfortunately, Troy Terry has one goal and two assists, while Trevor Zegras has had just one assist in his first six games. Rookie defenseman Pavel Mintyukov has one goal and two assists.

Will Leo Carlsson play? The Ducks have scratched the second pick of the NHL Draft for two straight games in a “load management” plan to keep him fresh. Regardless, he has made an impact on the top line when he has played.

John Gibson is the likely starter today and comes in with a record of 0-3 with a 2.72 goals-against average and a save percentage of .907. Ultimately, he still is searching for his first win.

The Ducks will cover the spread if their defense continues to clamp down. Also, they need a boost from their top line and must stay out of the penalty box.

Why The Bruins Will Cover The Spread

The Bruins are undefeated right now. Amazingly, they have persevered through six games, and their offense continues to thrive, even with the loss of Patrice Bergeron to retirement.

David Pastrnak has five goals and three assists. Meanwhile, Brad Marchand has notched four goals and three assists. Newcomer James van Riemsdyk has tallied three goals and two assists. Likewise, Charlie Coyle has four assists. Poitras has three goals and one assist, including three over two games. Also, defenseman Charlie McAvoy has three assists.

Linus Ullmark will likely get the start today as the Bruins keep rotating goalies. Ultimately, he is 3-0 with a 1.00 goals-against average and a save percentage of .962 through three games.

The Bruins will cover the spread if they continue to play stout defense in front of Ullmark. Also, they must continue to thrive on offense.

Final Ducks-Bruins Prediction & Pick

The Ducks could have beaten the Bruins last Sunday. Moreover, they seem to play better in Boston against the Bruins. Expect this to go down to the wire.

Final Ducks-Bruins Prediction & Pick: Anaheim Ducks: +1.5 (-102)