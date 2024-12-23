ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Vegas Golden Knights look to continue their win streak as they host the Anaheim Ducks. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Ducks-Golden Knights prediction and pick.

The Ducks come into the game sitting at 13-15-4 on the year, sitting seventh in the Pacific Division. The Ducks have been playing better as of late, but could still be trading off players. Overall, the Ducks have won three of the last four, and last time out, they faced the Utah Hockey Club. Utah had a 2-1 lead in the first period and would extend the lead to 4-1 in the second. Isac Lundestrom would score in the second period to cut into the lead. Then, the Ducks added two goals in the third period to tie the game. This would lead to a shootout where the Ducks took the win.

Meanwhile, the Golden Knights are 22-8-3 on the year, sitting first in the Pacific Division. Their recent play has the Golden Knights moving up the NHL power rankings. They have won seven of their last eight games, and last time out, faced the Seattle Kraken. The Kraken struck first but the Golden Knights would score three times in the first period to build a lead. They would go on to win the game 6-2.

Here are the Ducks-Golden Knights NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Ducks-Golden Knights Odds

Anaheim Ducks: +1.5 (+108)

Moneyline: +270

Vegas Golden Knights: -1.5 (-132)

Moneyline: -345

Over: 6.5 (-104)

Under: 6.5 (-118)

How To Watch Ducks vs Golden Knights

Time: 10:00 PM ET/ 7:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN+

Why the Ducks Could Cover the Spread/Win

Troy Terry leads the team in points and assists this year, while being tied for the team lead in goals this year. He has nine goals and 16 assists on the year, with four goals and three assists on the power play. Meanwhile, his linemate on the first line, Frank Vatrano, is second on the team in points. He has nine goals and eight assists with two goals and two assists on the power play. Rounding out the line is Ryan Strome. Strome has five goals and 11 assists on the year.

Meanwhile, Cutter Gauither has been solid this year for the Ducks. He has four goals and ten assists this year, with two goals and three assists on the power play. Further, Alex Killorn has seven goals and eight assists on the year. Finally, Leo Carlsson has seven goals and five assists on the year, with two goals and an assist on the power play.

Why the Golden Knights Could Cover the Spread/Win

Jack Eichel leads the team in points this year from the top line. He has scored nine goals and added a team-leading 35 assists, good for 44 points. Further, he has a goal and 11 assists on the power play. He is joined on the line by Mark Stone. Stone has seven goals and 21 assists this year.

Meanwhile, Alex Pietrangelo has been solid from the blue line this year. He has three goals and 13 assists this year. Further, the blue line provides support in the form of Shea Theodore. Theodore has four goals and 23 assists this year. Finally, Tomas Hertl has been solid from the second line. He has nine goals and 13 assists on the year. He has also been solid on the power play, with seven goals and four assists.

Adin Hill is expected to be in goal for the Golden Knights in this one. He is 14-5-2 on the year with a 2.69 goals-against average and a .901 save percentage. In his last start, he allowed one goal on 20 shots but did take the win over the Canucks. He has allowed two or fewer goals in four of his last five starts. The Ducks are expected to send John Gibson to the net in this one. He is 5-5-1 on the year with a 3.01 goals-against average and a .906 save percentage. Still, he has struggled as of late, allowing three or more goals in each of his last five stars.

Final Ducks-Golden Knights Prediction & Pick

The Golden Knights are heavily favored in terms of odds in this NHL game. They have scored well this year, scoring 3.52 goals per game, and also are tenth in the NHL in goals against per game. Meanwhile, the Ducks are scoring just 2.47 goals per game while sitting 21st in goals against per game. The Ducks are playing well as of late, but the Golden Knights have been even better. They have been on a dominating stretch of play and expect that to continue in this one.

Final Ducks-Golden Knights Prediction & Pick: Golden Knights -1.5 (-132)