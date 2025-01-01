ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is a Western Conference battle as the Winnipeg Jets host the Anaheim Ducks. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Ducks-Jets prediction and pick.

The Ducks come into the game at 15-17-4 on the year, which is good for seventh in the Pacific Division. They have been solid as of late, winning three of their last five. In their last game, they faced the New Jersey Devils. In the first period, Frank Vatrano, who could be on the move soon, set up Troy Terry to open the scoring. After a scoreless second period, the Ducks would make it 2-0 early in the third. Still, the Devils would tie the game, but the Ducks would get a final goal in the third period to win the game 3-2.

Meanwhile, the Winnipeg Jets continue to move up the NHL power rankings. They are 27-11-1 on the year, which is good for first in the Central Division. They have won four of their last five, and last time out, they faced the Colorado Avalanche. The Avalanche struck first, to take the 1-0 lead in the first period. Still, the Jets would have the game tied at two going into the third period. The Avalanche would score three times in the third period though as they took the 5-2 victory.

Here are the Ducks-Jets NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Ducks-Jets Odds

Anaheim Ducks: +1.5 (+100)

Moneyline: +250

Winnipeg Jets: -1.5 (-122)

Moneyline: -315

Over: 6.5 (+108)

Under: 6.5 (-132)

How To Watch Ducks vs Jets

Time: 8:00 PM ET/ 5:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN+

Why the Ducks Could Cover the Spread/Win

The top three point scorers on the Ducks all play on the top line. It is led by Troy Terry who leads the team in points, goals, and assists. He has 11 goals and 17 assists on the year, with four goals and three assists on the power play. Meanwhile, his linemate on the first line, Frank Vatrano, is third on the team in points. He has nine goals and ten assists with two goals and two assists on the power play. Rounding out the line is Ryan Strome. Strome is second on the team in points, having seven goals and 12 assists this year.

Meanwhile, Cutter Gauither has been solid this year for the Ducks. He has five goals and 12 assists this year, with two goals and three assists on the power play. Further, Alex Killorn has seven goals and eight assists on the year. Finally, Mason McTavish has been solid, with five goals and 11 assists on the year.

Why the Jets Could Cover the Spread/Win

It is the combination of Kyle Connor and Mark Scheifele that leads the way for the Jets, playing on the top line. Connor comes into the game with 22 goals on the year, the most on the team. He has also added 29 assists, for as team leading 59 points. He also has nine goals and nine assists on the power play. Meanwhile, Scheifele comes in second on the team in points, with 22 goals and 22 assists this year. Finally, Gabriel Vilardi rounds out the line. He has 18 goals and 17 assists this year.

Sitting fourth on the team in points is blue-liner Josh Morrissey. He is the team leader in assists this year, having three goals and 31 assists on the year. He has a goal and 15 assists on the power play. The blue line production continues with Neal Pionk. Pionk has five goals and 22 assists on the year.

Connor Hellebuyck is expected to be in goal for the Jets in this one. He is 24-5-1 with a 2.00 goals-against average and a .930 save percentage. He has been amazing as of late. Hellebuyck has won five straight games while having two shutouts, and allowing two or fewer goals in each of his last four games.

The Jets are projected to face off with John Gibson in goal for the Ducks. He is 5-5-1 with a 2.93 goals-against average and a .909 save percentage. Last time out, he stopped all 11 shots he faced until leaving the game. Still, prior to that, he had given up three or more goals in the prior four starts.

Final Ducks-Jets Prediction & Pick

The Jets come in as heavy favorites in this game. A major reason is the defense. They are first in the NHL in goals against per game. Further, they are scoring 3.64 goals per game this year, while sitting first in the NHL on the power play. The Ducks are scoring just 2.47 goals per game this year while sitting 17th in the NHL in goals against per game. Connor Hellebuyck has been great as of late, and it will be difficult for the Ducks to score in this one.

Final Ducks-Jets Prediction & Pick: Jets -1.5 (-122)