Denis Villeneuve, the Dune 2 director, talks about the amazing impact watching Oppenheimer had on him.

Oppenheimer definitely affected audiences, but what about directors? In the case of Villeneuve, it took him days to recover after watching.

Upon watching an earlier screening, Villeneuve said he saw “a masterpiece,” according to The Associated Press. He predicted as well that it would be a major success.

Denis Villeneuve says it took him days to recover after watching ‘OPPENHEIMER’. “I was absolutely floored, blown away by the beauty of the protection, but also more importantly by the movie itself.” (Source: @ldbahr) pic.twitter.com/RQPxhkA28z — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) October 7, 2023

After the movie was released, in discussing how well the movie had done, Villeneuve said, “But where it is right now has blown the roof off my projection.” He added, “It's a three-hour movie about people talking about nuclear physics.”

“There's this notion that movies, in some people's minds, became content instead of an art form. I hate that word, ‘content,'” Villeneuve said. “That movies like Oppenheimer are released on the big screen and become an event brings back a spotlight on the idea that it's a tremendous art form that needs to be experienced in theaters.”

Denis Villeneuve's thoughts on the future of cinema

He talks about the visual impact movies have on the future. “The future of cinema is IMAX and the large formats,” the director said. Twenty-four of the 25 top-earning theaters that showed Oppenheimer had it in IMAX.

The future of cinema will be having an experience you can't get in your living room. Movies that give you the “wow” factor will be worth the price of admission and make cinemas the only option to witness amazing films made for the big screen.

Oppenheimer box office numbers

Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer surprised many by the box office earnings since it's a long R-rated drama. The film will likely gross close to $900 million worldwide by the time its run is over. It's also the most successful biopic ever, beating Bohemian Rhapsody.

With the inspiration Oppenheimer gave Villeneuve, we'll see if it can inspire a masterpiece of his own. Maybe a Dune just for IMAX?