Dwayne Johnson is a busy man. Between jumping between WWE and presenting at the 2024 Oscars, Johnson has a booked schedule. One of his upcoming projects is The Smashing Machine, which will be directed by Benny Safdie. It appears that will be a priority ahead of the live-action Moana remake.
Speaking to Entertainment Tonight at the 2024 Oscars, Johnson revealed The Smashing Machine will be filmed before the live-action Moana remake.
“We have a lot of Moana happening,” Johnson said. “At the end of the year, Moana 2's coming out, the animated movie, we're starting the live-action Moana with Tommy Kail, who directed Hamilton, and before that, I'm gonna shoot with Benny Safdie, writing and directing Smashing Machine, with A24, with my best buddy Emily Blunt.”
At least that gives a positive update on The Smashing Machine. It will be filmed this year and hopefully turned around for a 2025 release. The film is a biopic of former UFC fighter Mark Kerr. Johnson will play Kerr in Safdie's film.
Benny Safdie is most known for his work with his brother, Josh, as the Safdie brothers. As a duo, they directed the likes of Good Time and Uncut Gems. However, Benny has also branched out into acting, appearing in Good Time but also in films like Licorice Pizza, Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret, and Oppenheimer. The Smashing Machine will be a solo directing venture for him.
Dwayne Johnson's career
Dwayne Johnson is one of the biggest stars in Hollywood. After getting his start in the WWE, Johnson has become a mainstream star.
He is known for his roles in the Jumanji and Fast and Furious franchises, Moana, Baywatch, and Red Notice. Johnson also starred in Black Adam for the DCEU (now DCU).