It will be a monumental moment for both Dwyane Wade and the Miami Heat when he is inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame this weekend.

"I'm always about setting the bar, setting the standard. I like being the first to do stuff." 🔥@DwyaneWade reflects on becoming the first ever @MiamiHEAT drafted player inducted into the @Hoophall 🙌🏾 pic.twitter.com/4RYOwqgDfm — NBA TV (@NBATV) August 11, 2023

Wade is the first player drafted by the Heat to make the Hall of Fame, and he did it on the first ballot. “Doing something for the first time feels good,” Wade said at a press conference. “It sets the bar. I like setting the bar and setting standards. But it's not just about me. Alonzo (Mourning) set the standard before I got there, and I had to get over that.”

Wade is proud of his entire career, and the 2006 championship won by the Heat is his favorite moment.

“2006, it’s the first and individually I had a lot to do with it,” Wade told the Miami Herald. “But it was the first for the organization. Every player comes in and everybody doesn’t have the same goals. But I had a goal, I wanted to be known as a champion. And at 24 years old in 2006, I got a chance to accomplish that. No matter what happened for the rest of my career, I checked that one off my list. I did it as a lead actor, as well.”

Wade was the Heat's first pick in 2005 and the No. 5 pick in the NBA in 2005 after a stellar college career at Marquette.

Dwyane Wade averaged 22.0 points per game throughout his career, and he also got the job done as a rebounder. He averaged 5.4 rebounds per night, and he had similar numbers in the postseason.