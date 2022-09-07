After announcing that the 2022 season will be her last back in June, Seattle Storm legend Sue Bird sought to finish her career on top. The Storm were as good a team as any to challenge for the WNBA championship, but unfortunately, Bird and Seattle fell short to Chelsea Gray and the Las Vegas Aces in the WNBA Semifinals, 92-97, despite Breanna Stewart’s 42 points.

While the legendary Bird ended her career in defeat, she shouldn’t hang her head after a valiant performance. In fact, as she says goodbye to the basketball court, she is being celebrated for all of her achievements on and off the court. Even Dwyane Wade, the three-time NBA champion with the Miami Heat and one of the best NBA shooting guards of all time, is in awe of Bird’s remarkable career.

Wade (DwyaneWade) tweeted out his congratulations for Bird, giving one of the candidates for the WNBA’s greatest of all time an epic farewell. Wade wrote: “One of the greatest to do it! One helluva basketball career Sue Bird! Can’t wait to see what you do next 🤝🏾 #Legendary @WNBA”

Wade is right in that Bird’s next steps in her iconic career will be interesting to follow. Bird, the four-time WNBA champion, five-time Olympic gold medalist, and all-time WNBA assists leader, used to hold a position in the Denver Nuggets front office as a basketball operations associate in 2018, and this might be a hint as to what Bird will pursue next.

Sue Bird was an active participant inside the Nuggets management, both in trade discussions and pre-draft conversations, learning a lot about player evaluation and the grind that comes with being a member of the front office.

The 41-year old retiree is one of the greatest winners in sports history; look for her to continue winning in whichever she decides to do next. For now, Sue Bird should take in all the plaudits and reflect blissfully on her storied 20-year career with the Storm.