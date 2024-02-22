Will EA Sports College Football 25 include the fan favorite Road To Glory & Dynasty Modes? Along with confirming all FBS schools and announcers, several details on EA College Football 25 were announced today. While we don't know all details yet, we can at least confirm the appearance of the two popular modes. It's quite possible we'll receive more info before or during the reveal in May.
Will EA Sports College Football 25 Have Road To Glory & Dynasty Mode?
They’re in the game.
Yes, EA Sports College Football 25 will feature a Road To Glory & Dynasty Mode. Per ESPN – Daryl Holt, EA Sports senior vice president and group general manager of EA Tiburon, spoke about the two modes. “If you think about representing what's happening in the sport, when we talk about things like Dynasty and Road to Glory, there's new ways to recruit, there's transfer portals, there's NIL, there's a lot of things to think about”.
For newcomers to the series, we'll explain how both modes work to give you an idea of how it may work in the upcoming title.
Essentially, Road To Glory lets you create your own NCAAF player and live out their collegiate career. Overall, your goal is to be the best NCAAF player you can be. Whether that means winning Heisman awards or National Championships (or both), you can create the player of your dreams. During the EA Sports NCAA game series era, players were actually able to import their RTG players to the latest Madden game.
Now, we don't know if that's going to be the case here. Nevertheless, you'll still be able to create a player and experience the full College Career. Furthermore, we wonder how new Transfer Window and NIL rules will affect the mode itself. Can your player accept NIL deals, and how will updated Transfer window rules affect team over the years?
Overall, you'll need to practice, win, and fight your way to become a Campus Legend.
Dynasty Mode, on the other hand, lets you control the entire team. Personally, this was my favorite mode in games like NCAA 14, since it allowed you to control so many aspects of the team. From scholarship deals, to scouting objectives, Dynasty felt perfect.
However, EA Sports put the player in control by allowing them to adjust several settings. Want Alabama to be in the Big 10? The world is your Oyster. Overall, Dynasty Mode went far and above Madden's Franchise mode in recent years, giving a truly expansive experience.
Furthermore, what we loved about Dynasty was taking a low rated team like Oregon State and making them National Champions. While it's easy to control teams like Ohio State, Michigan, or Alabama, Dynasty let you choose any team you wanted.
We look forward to the full reveal this May. Furthermore, check out the latest for EA College Football 25, including Real Coaches and Announcers.
