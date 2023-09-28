Want to earn more XP in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team to unlock all the seasonal rewards? Don't worry, we've got you covered. We created a guide that shows plenty of ways for you to earn XP in FC 24 Ultimate Team. After reading this guide, hopefully you'll be on the path to completing your Seasonal progression path. Without further ado, let's get some XP in FC 24.

How Do You Earn XP In EA FC 24 Ultimate Team?

FC Founder Status: "Play EA SPORTS FC 24 by 1 November 2023 and become an FC Founder to unlock benefits throughout FC 24 and beyond." pic.twitter.com/Aipa6xBN1u — EA FC 24 News (@FC24News) July 13, 2023

Players earn XP in FC 24 in multiple ways. Starting off, we'll discuss the easiest ways for players to receive a hefty chunk of XP right away. This method only requires owning and completing specific objectives before November 1st, 2023.

FC Founder Reward (Only For FC Founders)

FC Founders receive a 5,000 XP reward in Ultimate Team via the FC Founders Campaign. To earn this reward, scroll over to the Objectives page in Ultimate Team, and select the Seasonal Tab. From here, you'll see all the objectives in the FC 24 Founder Campaign. Overall, the objectives of the campaign include:

Play 3 Matches (750 XP)

Score 3 Goals – (750 XP)

Triple assists – (750 XP)

Brick wall (Give up less than 2 goals in 3 different games) – (750 XP)

Goal scorer (score at least 2 goals in 3 different games) – (750 XP)

Complete All Objectives (1,250 XP)

Therefore, completing all objectives earns you a grand total of 5,000 XP. Be sure to keep checking the Seasonal Tab for more objectives and earn more XP. However, remember that the Founder Campaign Objectives only exist for those who purchased and played the game before November 1st, 2023.

Additionally, Founders also get a free home kit in Ultimate Team, badges, an Evolution, and more.

Complete In-Game Objectives To Earn XP in FC 24

More objectives are available in FC 24's Ultimate Team mode. Scroll back to the objectives page, where you'll find both Live and Seasonal Objectives for FC 24. These challenges vary from scoring goals, conceding less than a certain amount, or performing assists. Overall, these objectives provide you an easy way to earn XP by just playing matches. If you like FUT, then you won't mind grinding objectives for rewards.

Just remember when you complete an objective to claim it afterwards. Unfortunately, you don't receive the reward upon completion. Overall, FC 24 offers daily, weekly, seasonal, and milestone objectives, plus a few more to help you get more than enough XP. If you constantly play FUT, you'll have no problem reaching level 40.

And that's how you earn XP in FC 24 Ultimate Team. You can then earn rewards along the seasonal path. We have a dedicated list of all the season 1 rewards in case you're interested. We hope this guide helps you progress the track quickly and get all the rewards you need before the season's end.

FC 24 releases tomorrow for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC via Steam & Epic Games Store, and Nintendo Switch. In our review of the game, we gave it a 7.5/10.

