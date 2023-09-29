EA Sports FC 24 introduces a brand new feature called PlayStyles. Similar to Badges or Superstar Abilities, these provide boosts to specific aspects of your player, making them perform better in certain areas of the game. But now fans want to know, which PlayStyles are the best in FC 24? We created a guide of what our favorite PlayStyles are, and why you should consider using them.

FC 24 – Best PlayStyles To Use

The best PlayStyles in EA FC 24 are:

Dead Ball

Whipped Pass

Power Shot

Slide Tackle

Intercept

Relentless

Quick Reflexes

Far Reach

Trickster

Before we go into detail, just remember that the PlayStyle+ is the ability you want to have. It essentially acts as a PlayStyle but with even better boosts for your player. Now let's discuss why each of these are the best to use. Overall, PlayStyles really do depend on what type of way you play:

Best Scoring PlayStyles FC 24

Dead Ball+ is the best scoring Playstyle in FC 24 because it makes it so much easier to score free kicks. Using this ability, it doesn't matter if you use an inside our outside foot curled shot. As long as you aim generally close to the top corners of the goal, scoring should be much easier. Additionally, having a more accurate and stronger preview line helps new players figure out their shot alignment

Power Shot generally helps all goal scorers. Increasing your shots power and speed sometimes might be all you need to get the ball past the GK. Overall, we like Power Shot because there are no special requirements to pulling it off. You don't need to perform a header, or free kick to use this ability.

Best Passing PlayStyles In FC 24

Whipped Pass is our favorite passing PlayStyle in FC 24. Crossing Passes are important for goal scoring situations. If the Goalie has his sights set on you, then cross the ball over to your teammate and score the goal. Whipped Pass+ increases the pass accuracy and power while providing a better curve.

Incisive Pass – This Playstyle improves your passing without risking the loss of ball control. Overall, we recommend this PlayStyle for your midfielders if your goal is to get the ball to your shooter right away.

Best Ball Control PlayStyles in FC 24

Trickster is fantastic for players who really know how to play FC. This ability just makes you more unpredictable and flashy. While the best players can account on certain stats and gameplay mechanics, Trickster makes the game a lot more interesting. We recommend this for those who've mastered the gameplay of FC.

Technical – Great for players like Mbappe if you just want to dominate the opponent with one player. This ability grants you wider turns while dribbling with precision, and gives you higher Controlled Sprint speed. Fantastic PlayStyle for those Superstar players.

Best Defending PlayStyles In FC 24

Slide Tackle is the best defensive PlayStyle in FC 24. This ability lets you stop the ball, opening up opportunities to steal the ball. Additionally, it works great at just slowing down offenses, giving your defenders more time to set up. Overall, you can never go wrong with Slide Tackle+.

Intercept – When intercepting a ball, it might be hard to maintain possession when your opponent hunts you back down for it. However, Intercept makes the transition much smoother. Now, you steal the ball with much more ease and waste no time getting right back into action.

Best Physical PlayStyles In FC 24

Relentless is the best PlayStyle in FC 24, period. It greatly reduces long term fatigue effects on all of your major skills. Relentless+ goes a step further to significantly increase your fatigue recovery at halftime. Overall, keeping your best players on the field for as long as possible is always going to matter, especially in tight games.

Quick Step – Having extra acceleration during Explosive Sprint always helps. Like Technical, this PlayStyle works great for Superstar players who dominate the field. You'll make your way down the pitch much faster as defenders have a tough time keeping up with you.

Best Goalkeeper PlayStyles In FC 24

Quick Reflexes might just be our favorite GK PlayStyle in FC 24. Any ability that helps you save shots, whether inside or outside the box, always feels good to have. We like this ability because it seems to be more frequently needed. Overall, check this one out, if you like to play GK.

Far Reach – Increased reach and jumping also make this great for saving shots. Again, if you like to play GK in Clubs, or any other mode, try this out to give you a better chance of blocking shots that seem beyond your reach.

And that's all of our favorite PlayStyles in FC 24. However, FC 24 boasts a total of 34 PlayStyles, so feel free to experiment with all of them to see which work best for you. Certain PlayStyles require your player to have good stats in key areas in order to really utilize them. Additionally, PlayStyles are available in almost every mode, so you'll always be experimenting with them.

FC 24 launched today for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC via Steam & Epic Games Store, and Nintendo Switch. ClutchPoints received a copy of the game for review, giving it a 7.5/10.

For more gaming and Football news, visit ClutchPoints.