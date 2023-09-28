One trick EA FC 24 fans might want to learn is how to score on Free Kicks. Usually, these kicks either help get your offense up close and personal with the goal, but players can also score goals by following a few tips and tricks. Fortunately, we created a guide that shows the best ways to score on Free Kicks. Obviously, this method won't give you goals 100% of the time, but it'll give you an idea of how it works, and how you can increase your chances.

EA FC 24 Guide – How Do You Score Free Kicks?

Scoring Free Kicks isn't the easiest stunt to pull off in FC 24, but we think we found a good method. To score on free kicks in a standard match, try shooting an inside foot curled shot into one of the top corners of the net. Try using a player with high free kick accuracy to help you get the ball right where you need it.

Overall, you want to aim for one of the top two corners of the goal. Preferably, try shooting the ball into the corner farthest from the goalie. This makes it hard for the goalkeeper to defend the shot. It's not easy, but you can always practice this in some of the Moments in Ultimate Team.

Outside curled shots work just as well, but you might have an easier time getting used to the opposite. However, they both work the same way. Generally, your goal is to shoot the ball in one of the top two corners of the goal.

If playing in Career mode, Ultimate Team, or Clubs, make sure your player taking the free kick has the Dead Ball Playstyle. The Playstyle + version of ability provides you with improved accuracy, curve and speed to your shot. Additionally, Dead Ball + gives you a maximum ball trajectory line, letting you know where your shot is landing. With this Playstyle+ equipped, both inside and outside curled shots become much easier to perform.

And that wraps it up. We hope this FC 24 Free Kick Guide helps you score goals and dominate the pitch. If you're interested, FC 24 releases this week for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC via Steam & Epic Games Store, and Nintendo Switch. ClutchPoints reviewed the game, giving it a 7.5/10.

