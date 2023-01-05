By Jesseyriche Cortez · 2 min read

If you’re looking for a fix for your corrupted Madden 23 save files, then look no further. Here’s how you can recover your Madden NFL 23 save files after EA corrupted them due to a “data storage issue.”

So what’s the fix to help you recover your corrupted Madden NFL 23 save files? There isn’t one.

EA announced that there is currently no way to recover your save file if it got corrupted by their “data storage issue.” Although the team is hard at work right now, they estimate that only 40% of the corrupted save files will come back. This 40% will come back because of their backups. The team did not somehow figure out how to remove the save corruption. That means if you are part of the 60% that didn’t get their Madden 23 save file back, then I’m sorry. There is no way for you to recover it.

The only other way for you to recover is your save file is to, well, play your game the exact same way. If you somehow recruit the same players, win the same events, or do everything the same way, return to your previous progress. However, we all know this isn’t possible. Franchise mode isn’t like normal story modes. It doesn’t have a fixed progression, nor does it have set stories. Although you can get close to where you were before, you cannot go back to where you were.

This is most definitely a nail in the coffin for the game. It already has negative reviews all across the internet. It wouldn’t be a surprise if players stopped playing this game because of it. Who wouldn’t? Just losing an hour of progress is discouraging enough. What more if you lost days upon days of work? EA promises that a potential restoration of save files is possible. Whether you believe them or not is up to you. Personally, though, I don’t think those corrupted saves are ever coming back.

