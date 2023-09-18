Sources seem to believe that EA will put an end to their support for the game Wild Hearts.

The rumor comes from user BeardyShaman, who is also a moderator for the official Wild Hearts Discord server. They posted the news on both Reddit and the Discord server. They started by first saying “What you think has happened to the game has unfortunately happened.”, before explaining the situation:

In typical EA news, it seems like they did not want to sit on the game and give it the time and expected it to most likely be the next MH (Monster Hunter). Seems like it didn't turn into the multi-million dollar big hit they wanted and don't want to give it the love to grow.

Live and breathe gaming? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending gaming news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

He then followed this up by stating how he came upon this news:

Some of you here who are in the discord will know who i am as a mod, and others [who don't] know who i am [are] wondering probably who my sources are, but yes the obvious is obvious.

He ends the news by stating “It's been a pleasure boys”, while also bringing up the rumor that the next Monster Hunter game may be getting an announcement in the upcoming Tokyo Game Show.

Beardyshaman in his other posts mentions that he is “buddy buddy” with the game's CM's and one of the game developers. He has a reputation for providing news and updates about the game to the server. This is likely the reason why a lot of people are saying that the rumor has some credibility to it. However, as there are no official announcements yet, it's important to treat this news with a grain of salt.

If the rumors are, in fact, true, then it wouldn't be surprising. Although the game received relatively high reviews from critics, the reviews on Steam are a different story. As of this article, the game has a 46.82% rating, with 5,708 negative reviews and 4,984 positive ones. Not only that, but the amount of players actually playing the game has drastically decreased since launch. When it first came out back in February, almost seven months ago, the game peaked at 28,511 concurrent players. Now, the 24-hour peak is at 263 concurrent players.

Not only that, but things have been silent about the game for the past few months. The last content update, which introduced Tsukuyomi, came out back in July of 2023. The last patch notes, on the other hand, came out back in June. The Twitter account for the game itself does not have any recent posts, with the last one dating back to July as well.

There's also the fact that at launch, the game was an unoptimized mess. Players were experiencing graphical errors, FPS issues, stuttering, and worst of all, overheating. EA promised to fix the issues, however, it was likely not enough to change the already negative experiences of the player base.

Again, I would like to reiterate that as of this article, there has been no official news from EA yet regarding putting an end to the support for Wild Hearts. However, from the way things look, it wouldn't be surprising if they did. We will just have to wait for any official news.

That's all the information we have about the rumors surrounding EA ending its support for Wild Hearts. Check out our gaming news articles for the latest in gaming news.