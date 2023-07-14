We got some big announcements from EA Sports yesterday concerning their up and coming football simulation game. The official release date was confirmed shortly after leaks released the information.

EA Sports FC 24, like it's predecessors, will have an Ultimate Team mode, but with a few new additions to stand out from it's FIFA predecessors. The first is with Evolutions, a way to upgrade your Ultimate Team players over time.

For the first time you'll be able to upgrade your Ultimate Team players via Evolutions. In EA Sports FC 24 UT, you pick up players with certain Evolution criteria. Each criteria has a certain set of objectives that need to be completed to improve the player. Through completing them, you can upgrade your player's Overall as well as their PlayStyle.

Speaking of PlayStyles, the new dynamic player abilities, EA Sports FC 24 also introduces PlayStyles+. This gives players abilities that very few others have access to. These PlayStyle+ abilities are visible on the player card, so you'll know who has which ability.

In Ultimate Team, not only can a player's overall be upgraded, but their Player Item designs can be changed. You can watch your player go from a low overall with a bronze background to one of the best in the mode with an animated background.

What Else Is Coming To EA Sports FC 24 Ultimate Team?

Women's football is also coming to Ultimate Team. EA Sports' is slowly but surely trying to add more women's teams and leagues to the series. Additionally, two new Women's Leagues (Liga F and the Google Pixel Frauen Bundesliga) are coming to the game. This means even more Icons and Heroes to be added to your club construct the team you want.

In the gameplay trailer, it's shows both men and women playing on the same Ultimate Team. It expands the possibilities you can explore in the mode and should hopefully make up for some fun matches.

EA Sports FC 24 is EA Sports' first Football game without the FIFA ever. The series started with FIFA International Soccer in 1990, and ended with FIFA 23. EA Sports VP Dave Jackson stated they are optimistic about the future of the series.

The game comes out September 29th. It's available for pre-order for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store. Ultimate Edition owners receive a whole 7 days of early access. The game does support Crossplay on all platforms except for Nintendo Switch.

